First Official ‘Glass’ Images Show Institutionalized Heroes and Villains

Last year’s Split proved to be not only an enthralling thriller in its own right, but the film’s final moments offered audiences a surprising connection to filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan‘s 2000 film Unbreakable. The first official images for the upcoming sequel to both films, Glass, have debuted thanks to Entertainment Weekly which tease an unconventional twist for the series’ main characters.

In Unbreakable, Bruce Willis starred as a man who survived a horrible train crash without earning a single scratch. This led Elijah Price, played by Samuel L. Jackson, to spark a friendship with the man, as Price believed Willis’ David Dunn had supernatural abilities. The film’s conclusion revealed that Price had orchestrated the train crash, in addition to having masterminded other horrible tragedies, as his condition of having incredibly brittle bones led him to believe someone out there would exist who had the opposite condition.

With Split, James McAvoy played Kevin Crumb, a man with a fractured psyche who kidnapped young girls to sacrifice to a seemingly supernatural personality of his, which was ultimately awakened and let loose in the world.

This image of the institutionalized characters automatically conjures a variety of questions, as both films concluded with Dunn, Price, and Crumb all on their own, leading fans to wonder how they may have been institutionalized in the same facility.

Sarah Paulson is a new addition to the cast, playing a psychiatrist aiming to help the trio. “She deals with people that think they’re comic book characters,” Shyamalan detailed of the character. “It’s kind of the modern-day equivalent of ‘I think I’m Jesus’ or ‘I’m an emperor.’ “

Also returning for the film is Anya Taylor-Joy, who played Casey in Split, Crumb’s victim who was able to escape his clutches.

While Casey may have escaped from Crumb and his alter ego “The Beast,” the above image confirms that she likely needs to heal from the psychological trauma as much as the villain, leading the two to confront one another in the facility.

However the narrative ends up coming together, audiences are in for countless surprises from Shyamalan, likely leading to some unexpected adventures.

Glass lands in theaters on January 18, 2019.

