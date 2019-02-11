Greg Nicotero’s ‘Creepshow’ Series Starts Production

Production on The Walking Dead executive producer Greg Nicotero‘s Creepshow series had officially begun.

The horror anthology series, based on the iconic 1982 anthology film written by Stephen King and directed by George A. Romero, is set to air on AMC’s Shudder streaming service and will feature six episodes in its first season. Among them will be an adaptation of an as-yet unannounced Stephen King story as well as stories from other acclaimed horror writers, including Bird Box‘s Josh Malerman.

“Having the opportunity to embrace the spirit of Creepshow and expand on what George and Steve created is, without a doubt, a lifelong dream come true,” said executive producer Greg Nicotero in a statement. “Having grown up in Pittsburgh, Creepshow lives in a special place for me. I had the good fortune to visit the set as a teenager. I was able to look behind the curtain of filmmaking, and it changed me forever. I’m honored to continue telling the stories in the ‘comic book come to life’ world that fans fell in love with. This fall we will be ‘opening the coffin’ and unleashing upon the world our demented and ghastly stories, crafted by the best in business.”

In addition to serving as executive producer on the series, Nicotero is set to direct the first episode among others. Nicotero will be joined by David Bruckner, Roxanne Benjamin, and Robert Shrab while John Harrison, who served as first assistant director for Romero on the original Creepshow movie is set to direct a story he co-wrote with Nicotero.

“We’re thrilled to have Greg Nicotero on board to transform Creepshow into a series, featuring stories by giants in the horror field like Stephen King and Joe Hill, as well as a fantastic lineup of writers, directors and special effects wizards,” said Shudder GM Craig Engler. “This a dream series for fans of the original movies and for anyone who wants to experience ‘the most fun you can have being scared.’”

While Creepshow does not yet have an anticipated release date, details of one episode have surfaced online.

“The story centers on a disgraced surgeon by the name of Richard Pine,” TVWeb reports. “Whilst trying to smuggle a bunch of heroin on a boat, disaster strikes and, after narrowly escaping with his life, Pine finds himself marooned on an island. He begins to document his experience in a logbook and, as the reader discovers, not only does he slowly descend into madness, but he winds up doing some unthinkably hideous things to survive.”

