Gretel & Hansel Full Trailer Released

Fairy Tales are often great foundations upon which to build horror films, and the same can be said for the classic tale Hansel and Gretel. Orion Pictures is using the classic store as inspiration for their newest horror film Gretel & Hansel, but while the main players are the same, don’t expect everything to be the same, which you can see for yourself int eh film’s first trailer. The trailer introduces us to Gretel (Sophia Lillis) and Hansel (Sammy Leakey), who seem to have been exiled or cast out of their village and are now wandering the forests to find food and shelter. They happen upon a house full of food and warmth at their hungriest, which Hansel looks at as a blessing, but after meeting the owner of the house Gretel isn’t so sure.

While there aren’t any houses built from candy or gumdrops here, there is the promise of safety and food, and survival is pretty much what drives Gretel and Hansel at this point. Unfortunately, as you can see, there’s plenty of other secrets in this tiny house, many of which are sure to be disturbing if that whole pulling a hair knot out of her mouth scene is anything to go by.

We have plenty of questions, and we can’t wait to learn more when the film drops later this year. You can check out the full trailer in the video above and the film’s poster below.

You can find the official description for Gretel & Hansel below.

“A long time ago in a distant fairytale countryside, a young girl leads her little brother into a dark wood in desperate search of food and work, only to stumble upon a nexus of terrifying evil

From Osgood “Oz” Perkins, the director of The Blackcoat’s Daughter and I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House, the film stars Sophia Lillis (It, HBO’s Sharp Objects), newcomer Sammy Leakey, Alice Krige (Star Trek: First Contact, Netflix’s The OA), Jessica De Gouw (WGN’s Underground, The CW’s Arrow) and Charles Babalola (Netflix’s Black Mirror, The Legend of Tarzan).

Gretel & Hansel is written by Rob Hayes (Netflix’s Chewing Gum), produced by Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (Sinister, Upgrade) and Fred Berger (La La Land, Destroyer) on behalf of Automatik and executive produced by Sandra Yee Ling and Macdara Kelleher.”

Gretel & Hansel hits theaters on January 31st, 2020.

