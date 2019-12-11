Guillermo del Toro’s Antlers Gets Final Trailer

Not satisfied with terrifying audiences this year with his adaptation of the classic book series Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro is preparing for yet another tale to send chills up the spines of audiences. Antlers, a new film produced by del Toro and directed by Scott Cooper, leans heavy into its startling images in the new final trailer while also offering a bit more clarification on what to expect from the film’s plot. To make things even scarier, the film hails from The Walt Disney company (Antlers was produced by FOX Searchlight, now a subsidiary of the house of mouse). Check out the final trailer above before the film lands in theaters on April 17, 2020.

In Antlers, a small-town Oregon teacher (Keri Russell) and her brother (Jesse Plemons), the local sheriff, discover that a young student (Jeremy T. Thomas) is harboring a dangerous secret with frightening consequences. The new trailer reveals that dangerous secret to be that someone close to the young boy, perhaps his father, is possessed by none other than Wendigo, with the boy bringing them their meals (the other people in the town).

The film is inspired by the story “The Quiet Boy” from Nick Antosca, creator of SYFY’s Channel Zero.

“It’s been a lot of fun, and very different for me,” Cooper previously told Collider about the film. “I was so influenced early on by the work of John Carpenter, like Halloween, or certainly The Exorcist which is a favorite of mine, or even Tarkovsky’s Stalker. So I’m able to bring all of that into one film which is exciting…[Guillermo is] fantastic and so supportive and wildly imaginative, so it’s really been a great collaboration. I’m very fortunate that he asked me to do this.”

As for del Toro himself, the Oscar winning director is prepping his new film Nightmare Alley, based on the 1946 novel by William Lindsay Gresham. The new feature from the prolific filmmaker will feature a major ensemble including Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Rooney Mara, Willem Dafoe, Holt McCallany, and Richard Jenkins.

What do you think about the new trailer for Antlers? Are you excited to see it when it debuts in 2020? Sound off in the comments below!