‘Halloween’ Deleted Scene Features Easter Egg to Famous Original Movie Death

Last year’s Halloween had dozens of references to previous films in the franchise in both overt and subtle ways. In a deleted scene from the film, a dead dog is found hanging from a tree, likely a nod to Michael Myers killing a dog in the original film. Check out the deleted scene above, which is available on the Blu-ray on January 15th.

In the original film, Michael Myers escaped a mental institution to head to his hometown of Haddonfield, Illinois to stalk teenagers in the community. When a dog began to bark at the killer, Myers made quick work of the canine. One reason this scene may have been cut from the film is that the new narrative focused on Myers’ chaotic nature, killing whatever was in his way with no rhyme or reason. To confirm that he killed animals for no good reason, and also strung them up from trees, might imply there was a method to his madness.

In the new film, 40 years after the events of 1978’s Halloween, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) now lives in a heavily guarded home on the edge of Haddonfield, where she’s spent decades preparing for Michael’s potential return. After being locked up in an institution, Myers manages to escape when a bus transfer goes terribly wrong, leading to chaos in the same town he preyed on decades earlier. Laurie now faces a terrifying showdown when the deranged killer returns for her and her family – but this time, she’s ready for him.

The home video release of Halloween will contain the following special features:

Deleted/Extended Scenes (Including Extended Shooting Range, Shower Mask Visit, Jog to a Hanging Dog, Allyson and Friends at School, Cameron and Cops Don’t Mix, Deluxe Banh Mi Cops, Sartain and Hawkins Ride Along)

Back in Haddonfield: Making Halloween

The Original Scream Queen

The Sound of Fear

Journey of the Mask

The Legacy of Halloween

The film was a major success both critically and financially, making a follow-up adventure seem like a certainty. As fans await confirmation of a sequel, even Curtis hasn’t heard about any sequel plans.

“I have no idea at this point, today, I have no idea,” Curtis shared with Entertainment Weekly. “I would make an assumption that, if [director and co-writer] David Gordon Green has a story to tell, that the people involved with the movie would encourage him to tell it. [Laughs] I haven’t been told whether or not he has a story to tell and whether or not he would include Laurie Strode in the telling. Really, time will tell. I know David is a busy guy.”

Halloween is out now on Digital HD and on Blu-ray and DVD on January 15th.

