First ‘Halloween’ Clip Teases Violent Laurie Strode and Michael Myers Showdown

A newly-released clip from Blumhouse and Universal's Halloween sees a gun-toting Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) protecting estranged daughter Karen (Judy Greer) from a brutal and invading Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney).

The 40-years-later sequel finds the battered former babysitter, who barely survived her encounter with the masked murderer on Halloween night 1978, traumatized and still attempting to heal four decades after Myers slaughtered three of her friends and made an attempt on her life.

Ignoring every sequel that has followed since John Carpenter's original, the newest Halloween will pit Laurie against the boogeyman for a second — and possibly final — round. No longer the helpless, terrorized babysitter, Laurie will take a proactive approach as she goes to hunt and kill the elusive Shape.

The nearly 60-years-old Laurie has long carried "this perseverating sense of eventuality that Michael will come back, and every day of her life has been in preparation for that moment," Curtis told Halloween Movies.

Ostracized as result of her trauma, Laurie's damaged mental state has had an adverse affect on her strained relationship with Karen. As grandmother, Laurie holds a stronger relationship with her granddaughter, high-school student Allyson (Andi Matichak) — a bond that may deepen if the Strode women can survive the night as they come under attack from a freshly-escaped Michael Myers.

"She will go after him but at the same time protect her family," Curtis said.

Greer has since called the new Halloween a "multi-generational, female empowered movie" that comes as women are now, more than ever, confronting real-life abusers and trauma. Curtis said the film is timely in the sense that it carries relevance in the #MeToo and Time's Up era, as Halloween is at its heart "a movie about trauma."

"The woman you meet 40 years later is a woman who survived that trauma, for 40 years, trying to convince everybody in her populace that [Michael Myers] was coming back. She only kicks butt when again she is forced to, by the confrontation with Michael Myers," Curtis told Variety.

"And so it's tricky, because any woman who fights back is a survivor and a champion, and we have a world right now where women are finally saying, 'Enough is enough, Time's Up, #MeToo,' and Laurie Strode is one of those women. It's just she's not an ass-kicker, she is a survivor. And it's different, I think. I think it's a movie about trauma. I actually think surviving trauma is the sort of underpinning of the story."

Halloween opens October 19.