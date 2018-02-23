‘Halloween’ Sequel Wraps Production

That’s a wrap!

The highly-anticipated sequel to John Carpenter’s Halloween has officially finished shooting in Charleston, South Carolina.

Ryn Turek, VP of Feature Film Development at Blumhouse Productions (the studio behind the film), took to Twitter to announce that production had wrapped. He shared the message with the knife and pumpkin emojis that have become synonymous with the Halloween film.

While many have looked at this Halloween movie as a reboot, considering it’s being released 40 years later, it’s actually a sequel to Carpenter’s original film. Directed by David Gordon Green, on a script he co-wrote with Danny McBride, the new Halloween will basically ignore all of the other Halloween sequels. Instead of restart the franchise, this new movie will continue the story of Laurie Strode, with Jamie Lee Curtis reprising her role as the character.

Many fans felt that the film was nearing the end of production after Curtis took to Instagram last week, revealing that she had completed her part of the filming process.

In addition to Curtis returning to portray Laurie, Nick Castle is also coming back to don the iconic mask and jumpsuit. For those who know the franchise inside and out, you’ll probably remember that Castle played The Shape in the original Halloween film back in 1978. Carpenter ended up paying tribute to Castle two years after Halloween was released, naming the lead character in The Fog after him.

Curtis and Castle are joined by Judy Greer, playing Laurie’s daughter Karen, and Andi Matichak, who is set to portray Laurie’s granddaughter. Will Patton, Toby Huss, Miles Robbins, and Virginia Gardner are also set to star.

Halloween is set to hit theaters on October 19.

Are you excited for the new movie? Do you think it will top the rest of the Halloween sequels? Let us know in the comments below!