‘Halloween’ Documentary Slated For Release This October

It’s hard to understate the impact 1978’s Halloween had on not just the world of horror, but the world of cinema as a whole. In hopes of chronicling the impact the film had on the world, Bloody Flicks announced it will be moving forward to produce For the Love of the Boogeyman: 40 Years of Halloween for a release in October.

“This documentary is by fans and for the fans, chronicling why John Carpenter‘s classic has stood the test of time,” the site described. “Bringing together some of the brightest voices from independent horror we will explore what makes the film so special. From the music, the mask to Michael Myers, everyone has their own take on Halloween, and why it is the blueprint for slasher horror and in our humble opinion, has never been bettered.”

Other than Cruel Summer director Phillip Escott, no other names have been attached to the project, but with director John Carpenter and talent Jamie Lee Curtis and Nick Castle working on a sequel to the film this year, hopefully the documentary can bring them into the mix, as the time of the documentary will coincide with the film’s release.

Carpenter co-wrote the original film with Debra Hill, telling the story of a man returning to the town where he had killed his sister on Halloween night 15 years earlier. The figure stalks teens of the town, focusing his carnage on the unwitting Laurie Strode (Curtis) while his doctor, Dr. Loomis (Donald Pleasence), hopes to stop the murder spree.

The original film inspired multiple sequels and remake attempts involving various timelines, yet none of them managed to capture audiences’ excitement in ways the original did.

Danny McBride, co-writer of the upcoming sequel, hopes to bring the series back to its roots.

“The original is all about tension. Laurie Strode doesn’t even know that Michael Myers exists until the last minutes of the movie,” McBride shared with the Charleston City Paper. “So much of it you’re in anticipation of what’s going to happen and the dread that Carpenter spins so effortlessly in that film, I think we were really trying to get it back to that. We’re trying to mine that dread. Mine that tension and not just go for gore and ultra-violence that you see some horror movies lean on.”

Additionally, McBride confirmed that he and co-writer/director David Gordon Green would be ignoring all of the sequels and approach this story as a follow-up to the original movie, allowing the series to go into new territories.

The Halloween sequel is filming now and is slated to hit theaters October 19.

[H/T Bloody Flicks]