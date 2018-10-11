The Internet Mocks Fox News for Attacking Jamie Lee Curtis for Using a Gun in ‘Halloween’

In the new Halloween, Jamie Lee Curtis stars as Laurie Strode, a woman who was attacked by a masked murderer as a teen and has spent the decades since preparing for a final confrontation. Fox News points out that, while Laurie supports using firearms to defend herself, Curtis herself doesn’t, which presents a “conundrum.”

Jamie Lee Curtis wields firearms in new ‘Halloween’ movie despite advocating for gun control //t.co/OL2q5nXtUx — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 10, 2018

Given that Curtis is an actress who makes a living by pretending to be things that she isn’t in reality, social media had a field day by mocking the outlet with other instances of her on-screen characters not reflecting who she really is as a person as well as other famous actors.

What’s In A Name?

She also plays a character named Laurie, despite preferring the name “Jamie” in real life. What a world! — VVO)))LFMAN (@TheWolfman) October 10, 2018

‘Freaky Friday’

In the movie Freaky Friday she does a body swap with her daughter despite being an opponent of witchcraft. Something for your investigative team to look into — PeterNorway (@classiclib3ral) October 10, 2018

Freddy Krueger

Guys – I have another scoop for you – Robert England murdered loads of kids during the 1980s, despite being a nice guy. — John Rain (@MrKenShabby) October 10, 2018

Not Enough Foxes

Latest: Fox News has “News” in its name, despite not actually containing any. Also, rumours abound that it’s not actually run by foxes. Next, the weather. — David Court ☠️ (@DavidJCourt) October 10, 2018

‘First Man’

Ryan Gosling pretends to be Neil Armstrong in ‘First Man’ movie, despite the fact that he’s actually acclaimed actor, Ryan Gosling — Students for Democracy (@lister_lester) October 10, 2018

‘Home Alone 2’

In Home Alone 2 @realDonaldTrump helps a child separated from his parents, but in real life…



They could look into this too. — Finn Sheerin (@silverbluefin) October 10, 2018

Dictionary Definition

Acting. The profession or activity of those who perform in stage plays, motion pictures, etc.



See also: Jamie Lee Curtis in Halloweenhttps://t.co/mHU51CjZzw https://t.co/FffBtUp6Sw — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) October 10, 2018

Luke Skywalker

Mark Hamill wields LASER sword and armor-piercing firearms, space fighter jet w megabomb, kills 10,000s of security professionals and innocent contractors aboard security outpost – TWICE! – despite advocating for gun control. What do you have to say for yourself, @HamillHimself? https://t.co/0yeMer9u0g — Kevin Baron (@DefenseBaron) October 10, 2018

Faster Than a Speeding Bullet

Christopher Reeve flies in 1978 blockbuster film despite actually being constrained by the laws of gravity. https://t.co/WwyLbAI9wW — Ted Geoghegan (@tedgeoghegan) October 10, 2018

Watch Out For Hannibal