‘Halloween’: John Carpenter Claims Sequel Director Knows Original Film Better Than He Does

If you’re a fan of music and horror films, you know John Carpenter is a man of many talents. The director of the original Halloween film, which first hit theaters in 1978, also created the movie’s iconic score, which remains one of the most beloved pieces of cinematic music to this day.

Luckily for David Gordon Green, the director of the latest Halloween reboot, Carpenter was completely on board with the new director’s take on his classic. He wasn’t the only person who enjoyed the movie as it ended up becoming the highest grossing slasher film of all time.

In an interview with Consequence of Sound, who named Carpenter “Composer of the Year,” the director/musician only had nice things to say about Green.

“I liked what David Gordon Green did with it,” he said. “I thought he did a fantastic job. The style of the film I liked a lot.”

When it came to jumping back into creating new music for his classic franchise, Carpenter had an easy guide in Green.

“Well, he knew what he wanted and where,” Carpenter added. “So, he knew he wanted some of the old stuff from the movie, and he knew the movie really well, that was the one thing. It was kind of, uh, eerie. He knew it better than I did. And, so he knew where he wanted the main title, for instance, and where he wanted something new.”

It must be incredibly relaxing to know the person taking over something you created is not only well-versed, but knowledgeable to the point of astounding you.

This won’t be the last time a Carpenter staple returns to the big screen. The director has already given his seal of approval to Robert Rodriguez‘s upcoming Escape from New York remake. However, he doesn’t have high hopes for the Big Trouble in Little China reboot, which will be starring Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock.

Ultimately, when it came to working on the new Halloween, Carpenter had a blast. “Look, the whole thing was fun, but working on the soundtrack was really, really fun. It was great to go back and revisit the old score and update it, you know, bring it into this century a little bit.

Halloween (2018) will be released on digital December 28th, 2018 and will be available on Blu-Ray/DVD on January 15th, 2019.