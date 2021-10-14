Halloween Kills Getting Extended Ending on Home Video

Even before audiences walk into the theater to see this week’s Halloween Kills, a follow-up to 2018’s Halloween movie, we already know that a sequel is on the way. The success of its predecessor three years ago, which became the highest grossing slasher movie of all time, resulted in two more movies being greenlight by Blumhouse and Universal Pictures with Halloween Kills arriving this year and Halloween Ends debuting this time next year. Though filming hasn’t started on the new movie just yet, a change was made to this year’s release in anticipation of what will happen in the next feature.

Speaking with Collider, director David Gordon Green revealed that a scene at the end of the film was scripted, shot, and originally in the movie, but was pulled out so as to let the film lead into Halloween Ends a little better. Luckily you’ll be able to see it soon.. “This is the director’s cut through and through, but there’s an additional scene that we filmed that was scripted,” Green revealed. “And actually I think is a pretty brilliant scene. So we’re going to do an extended version on the DVD, just so people can see an extended ending that’s different and cool.”

So why the change? Green said that it was about getting Halloween Kills into Halloween Ends a little better but also because he was reminded of another movie he wished had ended a little sooner, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

“We ended up lifting it when I became more confident of where we’re going to pick up in the next movie, it felt it didn’t feel authentic to where we’re going to go. So we lifted it,” Green added. “It was actually Couper Samuelson at Blumhouse, he was just, ‘Let’s just end when it’s over. Lights out.’ He mentioned it, he was like ‘Remember in .’”

Green confirmed that the scene is “part of the movie” and “cool in its own right as watching a one-off movie” but that after they cracked where Halloween Ends is headed they knew it wasn’t the right place to leave the audience.

Halloween Kills will debut in theaters and stream on Peacock on Friday, October 15. Halloween Ends will arrive in theaters on Friday, October 14. If you haven’t signed up for Peacock yet, you can try it out here.

