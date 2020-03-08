Halloween Kills Star Jamie Lee Curtis Is Excited for Antebellum

When folks think of the term “scream queen,” Jamie Lee Curtis is typically the first big name that comes to mind. The actor rose to fame back in 1978 for playing Laurie Strode in Halloween, and recently revisited the franchise in the 2018 reboot, also titled Halloween. The movie was a success, earning a Certified Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes, and will soon spawn two sequels: Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends. When it comes to horror, Curtis’ opinion carries a lot of weight, so we were excited to see her post about the upcoming horror film Antebellum. The new movie is set to star Janelle Monáe as successful author Veronica Henley who finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality and must uncover a mind-bending mystery before it’s too late. Here’s what Curtis had to say about the film after the new trailer was released:

“My friends @lionsgate told me about this movie and it sounds absolutely terrifying and amazing. I would watch @janellemonae sing the phone book, do we still have them?, but THIS I am looking forward to,” Curtis wrote. Many people commented on the post, grateful for the recommendation. “So weird I haven’t seen any promo for this. Thanks for sharing. Will definitely watch,” @dirtyrichkidd wrote. “I just love the support you give to your fellow actors,” @critics_life added. “It’s good. I saw an advanced screen a couple months ago. Excited to see it fully completed,” @chadfursis replied. You can check out Curtis’ post below:

“I know that it’s about to open up another dimension in my life as an artist and as an actor, and this is definitely one of my most layered and toughest roles to date,” Monáe revealed to HuffPost. “So I had to do some real meditation and prayer. I had to work out a lot. I had to get my head in the mental space to go through Veronica’s journey.”

Antebellum lands in theaters on April 24th. Halloween Kills is coming out on October 16th and Halloween Ends will be released on October 15, 2021.