Halloween Kills Wraps Filming, Shares New Photo of Tommy Doyle and Lindsey Wallace

Last year’s Halloween brought back a number of elements from the original 1978 film, with the upcoming sequel Halloween Kills enlisting even more characters from that first installment. To celebrate the film wrapping production, the official Halloween movies account shared a photo of Anthony Michael Hall as Tommy Doyle and Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace, who played Lindsey in the first film. The upcoming film marks the first time audiences will see Lindsey since the original film, while Tommy Doyle was previously one of the main characters in Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers. Halloween Kills lands in theaters on October 16, 2020 and Halloween Ends lands in theaters on October 15, 2021.

It’s unclear exactly how the characters will fit into the plot of the new film, but we can assume that, much like the mental and emotional trauma caused in Laurie after her fateful encounter with Michael Myers, both Tommy and Lindsey will be somewhat similarly impacted.

Back in 1978, Michael Myers returned to his hometown 15 years after he killed his older sister, stalking the town of Haddonfield, Illinois. Laurie Strode and her friends were mysteriously targeted, with the babysitter watching over a young Tommy and Lindsey throughout the encounter.

While last year’s Halloween saw Jamie Lee Curtis’ fifth portrayal of Laurie, the film also earned a cameo from original Myers performer Nick Castle, while original director and co-writer, John Carpenter, served as the executive producer and composer.

Other original characters will return for the new sequel, such as Nurse Marion, who appeared in the original film’s opening sequence when it was discovered that Michael Myers had escaped a mental institution, once again played by Nancy Stephens. Lonnie Elam, who bullied Tommy in the 1978 film, will appear in Halloween Kills, played by Robert Longstreet.

Also returning for the new film is Charles Cyphers, who played Haddonfield sheriff Leigh Brackett.

With last year’s sequel ignoring the events of all sequels, the new film will be able to take the storyline and mythology in all-new directions.

