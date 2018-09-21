New ‘Halloween’ Trailer Shows Michael Myers Unmasked

Michael Myers is arguably defined by his stark white mask with frizzy hair, with some audiences forgetting that we saw the unmasked serial killer briefly at the end of the first Halloween movie. In a new trailer for this year’s sequel, we catch a brief glimpse of the killer without his mask at around 34 seconds. Check out the new trailer above and see the film in theaters on October 19th.

The trailer might not offer a straightforward look at the character, though its editing implies that we’re seeing Myers turn and look towards the camera. Additionally, we can see that the character has a big scar across his eye, which would coincide with an injury he suffered at the hands of Laurie Strode in the original film.

In the original Halloween, a majority of the scenes featuring a masked Michael Myers had Nick Castle performing the role. When the character removed his mask, Tony Moran played the character. While Castle has been confirmed as having a brief scene in the film, Moran hasn’t, so it’s possible that with 40 years having passed, Castle stepped in to play the unmasked character in the scene.

In the new film, “A British documentary crew comes to the States to visit Michael in prison for a retrospective of the maniac’s night of terror — but their project becomes way more interesting when Myers escapes custody, retrieves his signature mask and seeks revenge on Laurie, with others naturally being part of his impressive career body count along the way. In the decades following the fateful Halloween night that forever altered the former babysitter’s life, Laurie has armed and prepped herself for Michael’s inevitable return — to the detriment of her family, including daughter Karen and granddaughter Allyson.”

Audiences might not have seen this version of Myers in 40 years, but sequel director David Gordon Green previously shared that little about the character has changed.

“Michael Myers hasn’t evolved as a character in any way, shape or form [since 1978]; he’s the essence of evil,” Green shared with the L.A. Times. “He has no character. He has no personality. He has no interests. He never has. He’s someone that is moving forward and reacting to the world around him, but not with any sort of conscious objective. And how the world around him reacts to his behavior is where our story comes to life.”

You can check out the new Halloween when it lands in theaters on October 19th.

