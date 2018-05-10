‘Halloween’ Sequel Reportedly Getting Reshoots

The new chapter in the Halloween franchise hits theaters and less than six months, yet it appears as though the filmmakers are still working to make sure they can deliver fans a film worthy of the anticipation. Bloody Disgusting reports that director David Gordon Green will be helping reshoots, possibly teasing that the finale could be getting some slight changes.

Last month, a series of reports regarding test screenings surfaced, igniting the fires of speculation. Some reports claimed that audiences responded negatively to test screenings, while John Carpenter, who directed the original film and serves as this new film’s executive producer, claimed that the test screenings never took place. The film undergoing reshoots doesn’t spell doom for the sequel, but could be taking place to address some of the fans’ concerns about what they saw in the test screening.

While reports of the test screening are murky, fans at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Nevada witnessed footage from the upcoming film, with ComicBook.com on hand to share what they saw.

Filmmakers are “here to investigate” the events of Halloween in 1978. They approach Michael Myers in prison. They show him his mask and every prisoner around starts lashing out. The teenage granddaughter’s friends discuss Laurie, each has a version of the true story which happened years later. Laurie tells a police officer she has prayed that Michael Myers would escape, so she could kill him. She has a dummy which she uses for target practice. The prison bus crashes and Michael Myers escapes. He approaches a woman in a gas station and drops bloody teeth over the stall. He puts his mask on. The Halloween classic music begins as he goes through a town on Halloween night, with real weapons. Laurie rushes the kids to go home, shoots at him through a window, and it was only a reflection. Chaos ensues. Laurie tells the filmmakers they should believe in the boogeyman. Later, a babysitter tries to close a closet door for a kid, and it won’t close. It bursts open and Michael Myers is there with a knife.

Jamie Lee Curtis returns to the series to reprise her role, as does Nick Castle, who played the masked Michael Myers in the original film, in which his character was referred to as “The Shape.”

Green co-wrote the film with Danny McBride, with the new film reportedly ignoring all of the original film’s sequels and picking off where the 1978 film left off.

The new Halloween hits theaters on October 19th.

