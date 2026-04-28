Texas Chainsaw Massacre Reboot Backlash Officially Addressed: “I Beg to Differ”

One of the most iconic horror movie franchises is getting a makeover. It was recently confirmed that Obsession director Curry Barker has signed on to helm a Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot. The original 1974 Texas Chainsaw Massacre is considered one of the all-time classics, reaching heights that subsequent installments have arguably failed to reach. The eight Texas Chainsaw Massacre films that followed all earned mixed-to-negative reviews, causing some to wonder if it’s really worth revisiting this property again. As it turns out, Barker is well aware of the backlash, and he has a plan in mind to make the latest reboot something special.

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While doing press for Obsession‘s upcoming theatrical release (via bigfatcult on Instagram), Barker addressed the the doubts some have about his Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot. “I know there’s a lot of remakes. I’ve seen in some of the comments in the announcements that I’m doing it [that] a lot of people are excited about it, but a lot of people are like, ‘put this thing to bed, it’s all been done,’” he said. “I beg to differ. Seriously. I really think that the potential for that series has not been fully realized. I think a lot of the remakes went the opposite direction it should have gone. I’m really excited to do a Texas Chainsaw Massacre that’s not just about a guy chasing some people around with a chainsaw. It has some heart to it. You care about these characters and want to see them survive, and you know, it’s brutal.”

Curry Barker’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre Could Be the Next Horror Classic

Texas Chainsaw Massacre‘s checkered critical track record is arguably the main reason why a reboot is warranted. It’s a franchise and a premise that has plenty of potential, but previous efforts haven’t been executed in the best way. After years of uneven releases, the IP could use some fresh blood creatively, rejuvenating it with a fresh energy and vision. If the series had numerous acclaimed installments, then a case could be made that a reboot is a questionable proposition. However, with the way things stand today, there’s really nowhere to go but up. From this perspective, it makes sense to reboot Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

There are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about this new film. For starters, A24 secured the rights to the franchise. The studio has long been established as a home for inventive genre films that don’t shy away from artistic flourishes. A rising director like Barker will be able to come in and have all the creative leeway he needs to tell the story he wants. And after seeing the response to Obsession (which earned strong reviews last year out of the Toronto International Film Festival), that’s extremely encouraging. Barker’s film was praised for being a humorous and tense thrill ride, so it’ll be exciting to see what he can do with more resources and the iconic Leatherface at his disposal.

Based on Barker’s comments, it sounds like crafting a compelling story will be a top priority for him. He wants to make sure his Texas Chainsaw Massacre has some “heart” so audiences are fully invested in what’s happening on screen. This is the right approach to take. As fun as it’ll be to see Leatherface chase people around with a chainsaw, viewers need a reason to care about the characters. It’s something the best filmmakers have understood for decades; Jaws wouldn’t have been nearly as successful without the trio of Brody, Hooper and Quint at its center. Barker didn’t go into detail about what he has in mind, but he’s clearly thinking about character dynamics and arcs that can complement the set pieces so his Texas Chainsaw Massacre isn’t just a montage of people being sliced up.

It’s great to hear that Barker’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre is going to have a strong amount of substance, but at the end of the day, the main attraction is going to be gruesome deaths. In that respect, it’s also great to hear that Barker doesn’t plan to shy away from the brutality, going all out to highlight the horrifying nature of the situation his characters find themselves in. Ratcheting up the blood and gore could be a way to enhance the narrative being told. We’ll want to see the characters make it out alive even more because of the pure terror at the heart of the movie. Barker is passionate about the franchise and seems to be on the right track, so it’ll be exciting to see what he comes up with.

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