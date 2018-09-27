‘Halloween’ Producer Hopes to Develop Franchise Into a TV Series

The excitement of the upcoming Halloween proves that the franchise is alive and well, with producer Malek Akkad confirming that he still has an interest in bringing the franchise to the small screen as a TV series.

“It’s [an idea] that we’ve had for a long time and I definitely want to see it done,” Malek Akkad shared with Bloody Disgusting. “This was in development about a decade ago. At the time, I think the thought was we don’t want to cannibalize the theatrical. Let’s keep it as a theatrical event movie. If that starts flowing down, we would address TV. Nowadays, we all know, TV is pulling out ahead of theatrical in a way that surprised everybody, certainly me.”

The upcoming film is the first entry into the saga since 2009’s Halloween II. That film was the second entry into Rob Zombie’s reboot narrative, which was also the last installment.

The producer kept details about his concept under wraps, but he did tease that Michael Myers would be involved in some way.

“The one we were developing and that I still feel very strongly about, he’s involved in it,” the producer confirmed. “That’s really all I can say about it now. It wouldn’t look anything like your traditional Halloween movie, but he’s in there as are a lot of other characters but used in different and interesting ways.”

For some viewers, it would seem like a given that Myers would be involved, but fans who remember Halloween III: Season of the Witch might be disappointed that a TV series wouldn’t follow a similar route as that sequel.

As indicated by the name, the core component of the original film was that it was a horrifying ordeal that unfolded on Halloween. The film was a massive success, resulting in a follow-up film that continued where the first one ended.

With Halloween III, the Myers mythology was abandoned and explored an evil mask maker creating novelties that would kill a young wearer on Halloween night. Understandably, many audiences were perplexed by Myers’ absence, which resulted in his return with the next film.

In this regard, it would make perfect sense that a Halloween TV series could tell new holiday-themed stories every episode or season, though Akkad is much more focused on the famous killer.

The producer then reminded the interviewer that, rather than get ahead of himself thinking about sequels or a TV series, he was focusing on making sure the new Halloween had the best chance at success.

Franchises like Friday the 13th and A Nightmare on Elm Street have previously earned TV series, yet neither captured fans’ attention like their theatrical outings.

Fans can check out Halloween when it hits theaters on October 19th.

