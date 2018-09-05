Internet Reacts to New ‘Halloween’ Trailer

An all-new trailer for the upcoming Halloween sequel hit the internet this morning, delivering audiences a different side of both Laurie Strode and Michael Myers than what we had seen in the first teaser.

The initial teaser leaned more heavily into the overall concept of the new film, showing that a documentary crew was coming to interview Myers, while offering audiences brief glimpses of Laurie’s mental state after her encounter with the killer 40 years earlier. This new trailer leaned more into the path of destruction we can expect Myers to create when he arrives in his hometown of Haddonfield, Illinois, in addition to showing that Laurie is more than prepared for the showdown.

Additionally, this new trailer showed off the filmmaking sensibilities of director David Gordon Green and the mood he’s creating with the upcoming sequel.

Scroll down to see what’s exciting fans about the Halloween sequel before it lands in theaters on October 19th!

Compelling Filmmaking

That one take shot of Michael walking to the shed has me so excited. Not just for the movie but #DavidGordonGreen vision. Taking horror to a new level #HalloweenMovie — Good_ol_Mr._Wilson (@WilsonGill11) September 5, 2018

Iconic Score

New #HalloweenMovie trailer looks great, definitely captured the time of the original. Hopefully not too much given away though . Never get tired of hearing @TheHorrorMaster score — Andy Gore (@Andy_Gore) September 5, 2018

Sequel Reference

Incredible Michael

Walking Evil

Michael Myers just walking into random houses just butchering anybody sees. THAT is The Shape right there! A walking evil with no rhyme or reason for what he’s doing. October needs to get here like right now. #Halloween #HalloweenMovie — Josh Thomas (@JoshThomas1994) September 5, 2018

Goosebumps

Got goosebumps after watching the new #HalloweenMovie trailer. Loving the nods to the other films in the original franchise. — Amy Strutton (@TheAmyHorror) September 5, 2018

Mrs. Elrod Sighting

New #HalloweenMovie trailer giving me some serious Halloween 2 vibes with Mrs Elrod and the kid the boombox — Jake (@ItsMeJakeJ) September 5, 2018

Just Wow

Wow, just wow. #HalloweenMovie trailer #2 released today is awesome! Some footage from the 1st trailer, but there’s ALOT of new scenes that gets you pumped up more than ever to see this new film. Laurie VS Michael again on October 19th, for a final showdown to the death. ? — Cam30 (@pccote66) September 5, 2018

Badass Laurie Strode

There is little I love more than seeing @jamieleecurtis be a total badass! #HalloweenMovie — Jay Thomas (@ThisJayThomas) September 5, 2018

Shaken Up