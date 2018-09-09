‘Halloween’ First Reactions Hit the Internet

One of the most anticipated horror films of the year won’t hit theaters until next month, but a few lucky fans got an early look at Halloween during the Toronto International Film Festival.

Now that the film has premiered, people are posting their reactions to the relaunch of the franchise (and Michael Myers’ killing spree) on social media, giving fans their first taste of what to expect when the movie becomes available to the rest of us.

Directed by David Gordon Green with a script co-written by Green and comedy master Danny McBride, Halloween is not so much a reboot. Instead, it clears the convoluted slate of the franchise and ignores all of the sequels that came before.

The film takes place forty years after the original event that saw Laurie Strode and her friends tormented by Michael Myers on Halloween night. Jamie Lee Curtis reprises her role as Laurie, who suffers from PTSD and has been preparing for Michael’s return ever since that night, and it finally happens after four decades.

The movie is being produced by the horror experts at Blumhouse, who have more hits than misses under their belt. The original filmmaker John Carpenter returns to handle scoring duties on the film.

So what are people saying about this relaunch of Halloween? Scroll down to find out, and don’t worry about spoilers.

Mother Daughter Movie

HOLY FUCKING SHIT, THE NEW HALLOWEEN FUCKING RULES #TIFF18 — karen han (@karenyhan) September 9, 2018

HALLOWEEN and CRAZY RICH ASIANS are the best mother-daughter movies of the year — karen han (@karenyhan) September 9, 2018

Slasher Redux

Loud applause for #HalloweenMovie – a clever redux that takes the slasher film in modern directions without losing any of its classic bite. A film by fans that works for general audiences as well, it’s the best of both old and new #tiff18 — ????? ?????? (@filmfest_ca) September 9, 2018

Perfect Combination

#HalloweenMovie was everything I wanted it to be. The score, terror, moments of humor, gore & callbacks to the film that started it all made it nearly the perfect combination. Jamie Lee is still ? #TIFF18 — Danielle Wyatt (@d_waggoner) September 9, 2018

Blumhouse Does it Again

HALLOWEEN is a total blast and is going to make a killing at the box office. Blumhouse does it again. Jamie Lee Curtis is still kicking ass and taking names. I can see fans watching this over and over again. The best Halloween since the original. #HalloweenMovie #TIFF18 pic.twitter.com/TSbtXr5Nuy — Scott Menzel @ TIFF (@TheOtherScottM) September 9, 2018

A Total Blast

I don’t even know where to begin. HOLLLLLLLY SHIIIIIIIIT THIS MOVIE IS SO FUCKING BRUTAL. Honestly. #HalloweenMovie is just everything you’re hoping it’s going to be and a million times more. #TIFF18 ??? pic.twitter.com/Qw2bggo3HR — Scott Shilstone (@shilstonescott) September 9, 2018

Scary AF

I was always gonna be an easy lay with #HalloweenMovie but they really nailed it. Some will have quibbles — it’s maybe *too* funny, and one little twist might have been too much — but scary AF plus Force Awakens levels of fan service = very good times. #tiff18 — Joel Meares (@joelmeares) September 9, 2018

Fear Not

Movie #9: HALLOWEEN. Fear not, @HalloweenMovie delivers. Some great kills that had me cheering. And lots of great references (& a cameo!) that harken back to the original. Great score by Carpenter and his son, Cody. I want to be as badass as the Strode women, someday. #TIFF18 ? — Michelle @ TIFF (@michelledeidre) September 9, 2018

On the Other Hand…

David Gordon Green’s Halloween is absolutely abysmal. I was mostly bored. Actually definitely bored. Foreseeable, obvious scares. A waste of Jamie Lee Curtis. Offensively generic. Where’s the fun? There’s none. #TIFF18 — Jason (@jasonosia) September 9, 2018

Messy and Overloaded