Win a Private Screening of the New ‘Halloween’ With Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis is a seminal performer in the world of horror, thanks to roles in films like Prom Night, The Fog, and, of course, Halloween. Curtis returns to the franchise this fall with the Halloween sequel, with the actress giving one lucky fan the opportunity to not only watch the film with her and co-writer Danny McBride, but also contribute to the Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles, California.

Per the press release, “Forty years after her debut in Halloween as Laurie Strode, Jamie Lee Curtis is excited to bring Laurie back to the big screen. As an opportunity to thank the loyal fans of the movie, Jamie is joining Omaze’s latest campaign, where one lucky winner and guest will join her for dinner and a private screening of the Halloween reboot.

“Today, fans can go to omaze.com/halloween and donate just $10 for the chance to hang out with Jamie Lee Curtis and Danny McBride and watch the film on October 16, one day ahead of the LA premiere. The winner and a guest will also have dinner with Jamie at the screening, giving them full access to ask the powerhouse actress questions about the movie and learn about some behind-the-scenes stories. Proceeds from the campaign will benefit Children’s Hospital Los Angeles in their mission to build healthier futures for children.”

“Children’s Hospital Los Angeles provides specialized, comprehensive and compassionate health care for children in a setting designed just for their needs. As one of the country’s largest and leading pediatric institutions with more than 350 specialty programs and services, the hospital relies on the generosity of people like you to support its groundbreaking pediatric research and the complex care it provides for some of the most critically ill and injured children. By contributing to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, you’ll help pave the way for generations of children to receive the care they need to thrive, and allow the hospital’s experts to concentrate on what’s important: making scientific breakthroughs, improving pediatric medicine and healing kids.”

You can go to omaze.com/halloween to get more details about the experience.

The new film not only sees Curtis return to the series, but also actor Nick Castle and original director John Carpenter serving as executive producer.

The new Halloween will be landing in theaters on October 19th.

