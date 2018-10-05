‘Halloween’ Sequel Reportedly Already Being Developed

The latest Halloween film doesn’t hit theaters for two weeks, but buzz around the project is so strong that the film is projected to earn a franchise-best opening weekend. Possibly as a response to that excitement, Bloody Disgusting claims that Blumhouse Productions has already begun to develop a follow-up film.

The site claims that their sources revealed that Danny McBride and David Gordon Green, who wrote this latest film, won’t be involved in the next chapter. An unknown writer is rumored to be developing the project.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Another interesting point that the site notes is that, with filming for this most recent film having begun in January with an October release, it’s possible that, were things to come together quickly, it wouldn’t be out of the picture for a new film to hit theaters next October. This upcoming film premiered early in September and has much more riding on it, with a potential sequel likely being able to come together in a smaller window of time.

News of a possible sequel doesn’t come as much of a surprise, especially given that McBride and Green had initially conceived of their project as a pair of films.

“We were going to shoot two of them back-to-back, said McBride shared earlier this year with Entertainment Weekly. “Then we were like, Well, let’s not get ahead of ourselves. This could come out, and everyone could hate us, and we’d never work again. So, let’s not have to sit around for a year while we wait for another movie to come out that we know people aren’t going to like. So, we were like, Let’s learn from this, and see what works, and what doesn’t. But we definitely have an idea of where we would go [with] this branch of the story and hopefully we get a chance to do it.”

Producer of the latest film, Jason Blum, has teased on multiple occasions that he’s at least open to the idea of sequels, though he has also noted that the more important issue was making sure this year’s Halloween would be a success.

Between this new film’s current Rotten Tomatoes score of 85 percent positive reviews and its projected box office, it looks like Blum needs to start putting some thought into what a Halloween sequel could look like.

The new Halloween hits theaters on October 19th.

Are you excited that a new Halloween might already be in the works? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

[H/T Bloody Disgusting]