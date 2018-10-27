Jamie Lee Curtis Admits What It Will Take to Join Another ‘Halloween’ Sequel

Last week’s release of Halloween and its $77.5 million opening weekend haul proved that the franchise is alive and well, all but guaranteeing a new film will be moving forward. According to star Jamie Lee Curtis, she would happily return for a sequel, so long as David Gordon Green returns to direct.

“If David Gordon Green called me up and said let’s do another Halloween, I would do another Halloween,” Curtis admitted to Empire Magazine. “Because he did such a beautiful job creating this movie.”

Halloween films are known to end in ways that allow for characters to return for sequels, regardless of their on-screen fate, so it’s unclear what narrative would be pursued for a follow-up film featuring Curtis’ Laurie Strode or possibly Michael Myers. Much of the marketing campaign for this film was posing the showdown between Laurie and Michael as a final confrontation, so it’s unclear if both characters would play a prominent role in the potential follow-up.

This year’s sequel is Curtis’ return to the franchise after a 16-year absence, though she previously returned to the franchise after a 17-year gap between 1981’s Halloween II and Halloween H20: 20 Years Later.

Curtis’ previous return to the series brought with it a number of complications and ultimate disappointment. In Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, Laurie’s absence was explained by revealing that her character had died. Her return in Halloween H20 ultimately erased the narratives of the previous three films from history, allowing a new alternate Halloween timeline to exist. That film explored similar themes to this year’s sequel, from Laurie’s trauma following the events of the fateful night in October to a final confrontation. Though in that film, the finality seemed a lot more permanent.

In H20‘s final moments, Laurie pins Michael between a van and a massive tree branch, allowing her to decapitate him with an ax. The villain seemed to have been unequivocally killed, yet the financial success of that film led to Halloween: Resurrection, revealing that Michael had swapped places with a medic, who Laurie actually killed. That film also brought back Laurie, only for her to be killed in its opening sequences, while the narrative of the rest of the film has become one of the most-disliked entries among fans.

Earlier this month, Bloody Disgusting claimed that a sequel to this year’s film was already being developed, yet their sources claimed neither Green nor co-writer Danny McBride would be involved. If that’s the case, we shouldn’t expect to see Curtis return to the series.

Halloween is currently in theaters.

