‘Halloween’: Jamie Lee Curtis Claims She Hasn’t Heard About Any Sequel Plans

This year’s Halloween sequel had a lot riding on it, with it having been nearly a decade since the last film in the franchise hit theaters. While the film went on to become a major box office success, star Jamie Lee Curtis claims she hasn’t heard any details about a potential follow-up film.

“I have no idea at this point, today, I have no idea,” Curtis shared with Entertainment Weekly. “I would make an assumption that, if [director and co-writer] David Gordon Green has a story to tell, that the people involved with the movie would encourage him to tell it. [Laughs] I haven’t been told whether or not he has a story to tell and whether or not he would include Laurie Strode in the telling. Really, time will tell. I know David is a busy guy.”

The film wrapped up various loose ends in the franchise, though it also left multiple avenues open which could be explored in a new film. While it’s unclear if Laurie’s journey would be continued in a follow-up, Curtis expressed her excitement at potentially starring in another Halloween film.

“I’d be happy to do it, sure,” the actress admitted. “This was an extraordinary experience. David was a fantastic director, writer, but obviously this 2018, 40th anniversary, was Laurie’s story, and obviously there are now other people’s stories that would need to get told. But Laurie’s story was told beautifully this year, and I would have no way of knowing how they would incorporate her into future.”

In this year’s sequel, a British documentary crew comes to the States to visit Michael in prison for a retrospective of the maniac’s night of terror — but their project becomes way more interesting when Myers escapes custody, retrieves his signature mask and seeks revenge on Laurie, with others naturally being part of his impressive career body count along the way. In the decades following the fateful Halloween night that forever altered the former babysitter’s life, Laurie has armed and prepped herself for Michael’s inevitable return — to the detriment of her family, including daughter Karen and granddaughter Allyson.

This film earned the best critical reviews in the franchise since the original debuted 40 years ago, yet it’s possible that the minds behind the franchise aim to avoid falling into the same pitfalls of earlier entries by rushing into production to strike while the iron was hot. While Curtis might not be aware of sequel plans, they are likely being developed and, once solidified, will know if we can expect to see Laurie in the new film.

Halloween hits Digital HD on December 28th and Blu-ray and DVD on January 15, 2019.

