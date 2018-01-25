Jamie Lee Curtis Shows Off Target Practice for ‘Halloween’ Sequel

This year’s Halloween sequel is easily one of the most anticipated releases of the year, with filming having officially begun earlier this month. Rather than keep a tight lid on the production, the cast and crew have already begun showing off glimpses of the production. Jamie Lee Curtis shared the most recent update, featuring a photo of a target at a shooting range.

The actress included the caption, “First shot. 357. ❤️ Feels good to have Laurie back on set for @halloweenmovie #HalloweenMovie.”

Whether Curtis is claiming this is her first shot of the movie or it’s a reference to her character’s first attempt at shooting a target is unknown, but we’ll surely find out when the film premieres.

What makes the photo interesting is the fact the original Halloween famously features a goof in regards to how many bullets a standard revolver can hold.

The film’s finale shows Dr. Loomis (Donald Pleasence) confronting Michael before the killer can subdue Laurie Strode (Curtis), unloading his weapon on the figure. The original film features Michael getting shot seven times, despite a revolver typically holding six rounds.

In the film’s sequel, Loomis regularly recounts that he shot Michael six times, with that film’s opening being modified to account for those six shots.

The upcoming film, which was co-written by Danny McBride and David Gordon Green, is set to take place after the events of the original film. The filmmakers have revealed that their sequel will account for an “alternate” ending to the original movie.

“We’re kind of ignoring all the films past the first one,” McBride told Yahoo!. “It picks up after the first one, but it’s sort of an alternate reality. It’s as if the first Halloween ended in a slightly different way.”

That original ending featured the shots by Loomis, only for the doctor to look at where Michael’s body landed and to see that the killer has vanished. Halloween II began with that film’s ending, leading us to predict that Michael possibly didn’t disappear to incite the events of the 1981 sequel but can instead jump forward a few decades to see how Laurie has moved on with her life, with Michael possibly institutionalized.

The upcoming Halloween sequel will land in theaters on October 19.

