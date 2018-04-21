Jamie Lee Curtis Calls First ‘Halloween’ Sequel Trailer “Terrifying”

Between our first look at the official teaser poster and confirmation that John Carpenter would return to provide the score, it’s been a good week for fans of the Halloween franchise who are looking forward to the all-new sequel. The film’s star, Jamie Lee Curtis, gave us even more good news by revealing that she has seen a trailer for the new chapter in the series, which she claims is “terrifying.”

“I’ve seen a trailer and I’ve seen some footage, and it’s terrifying,” Curtis shared with Yahoo! Entertainment. “They went full-tilt boogeyman. And I’ve never said that in my life, and I will say full-tilt boogeyman for the rest of the year as I go around talking about this.”

Curtis starred in the original 1978 film as Laurie Strode, helping launch her career as one of the seminal “Scream Queens” of the late-’70s and ’80s. In addition to the iconic slasher, Curtis also starred in films like The Fog, Terror Train, and Prom Night to solidify her legacy in the horror genre.

This new chapter was written by Danny McBride and David Gordon Green, with Green also directing, and will reportedly ignore all films in the series with the exception of the original.

“And as soon as I read what David Green and Danny McBride had come up with … and the way that they connected the dots of the story, it made so much sense to me that it felt totally appropriate for me to return to Haddonfield, Illinois, for another 40th-anniversary retelling,” Curtis confirmed. “There was the idea of, ‘What do you call it?’ If I had had my druthers, I probably would’ve called it ‘Halloween Retold.’ Because it’s being retold. It’s the original story in many, many, many ways. Just retold 40 years later with my granddaughter.”

Given that the teaser poster featured nothing more than an image of Michael Myers‘ mask and the name “Halloween,” we can assume that this is the film’s tentative title. This adds another point of confusion for fans of the franchise, as this would be the third film in the franchise with that title and kick off another new timeline.

In 1981, Halloween II depicted the events that followed immediately after the original film’s conclusion. Halloween III: Season of the Witch ignored both previous films completely, kicking off its own storyline devoid of the masked killer. The fourth film returned to the storyline of the first two films, with films five and six all taking place in the same universe.

Curtis returned to the series for the first time since Halloween II with 1998’s Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, which erased the events of the previous four films. This timeline earned one more sequel before Rob Zombie’s remake in 2007 started a new timeline once again.

Despite the confusing narrative, we’re sure the upcoming film will be able to erase the memory of most of the franchise from viewers’ minds.

Between the new teaser poster and Curtis’ comments, hopefully fans will also get to see the trailer and footage soon. The new Halloween hits theaters on October 19th.

