Fan Recreates ‘Halloween’ Sequel Trailer in LEGO

Following the debut of the initial trailer for the upcoming Halloween sequel, fans were treated to a variety of new images and pieces of information about what to expect from the new film. Weeks later, the deluge of materials has slowed down, though one fan decided to recreate the new trailer shot for shot with LEGO pieces to ride the wave of excitement. Check out the impressive recreation in the video above.

In the film, a British documentary crew comes to the States to visit Michael in prison for a retrospective of the maniac’s night of terror — but their project becomes way more interesting when Myers escapes custody, retrieves his signature mask and seeks revenge on Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis), with others naturally being part of his impressive career body count along the way. In the decades following the fateful Halloween night that forever altered the former babysitter’s life, Laurie has armed and prepped herself for Michael’s inevitable return — to the detriment of her family, including daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak).

For years, fans have had to rely on creating their own Halloween-related content, as we’ve gone almost a decade without an official sequel being released. Not only will this upcoming film be the first official sequel since Rob Zombie’s Halloween II, but it also reunites Curtis with masked Michael Myers performer Nick Castle and original director John Carpenter, who serves as an executive producer on this film.

One thing this film definitely isn’t, according to producer Jason Blum, is a “reboot.”

“The way to get people interested is to not reboot. The term makes my hair stand up on the back of my neck,” Blum shared with Variety. “What we’re doing with Halloween is, I guess I’ll use the term ‘reinvention.’ Reboot just sounds so corporate. The way we attacked Halloween was to go after what we’ve done with a lot of other movies. David Gordon Green and Danny McBride are not known for horror, Jordan Peele was not known for horror before Get Out, so I think we’ve had a lot of success mixing genres of people. Not the movie, the movie’s a straight, scary movie, so I think we’ve got a very original voice with [writers] David Gordon Green and Danny [McBride], and having Jamie Lee Curtis and John Carpenter back in the mix to me was the beginning.”

Fans can see the new Halloween when it lands in theaters on October 19th.

