‘Halloweentown’ Cast Reunites in 20th-Anniversary Photo

In 1998, Disney delivered audiences the family-friendly Halloweentown, which quickly built a passionate following and inspired three sequels. The cast of the original film reunited over the weekend to celebrate the film’s 20th anniversary.

Star of the original film Kimberly J. Brown shared a photo of the reunion, adding the caption, “The Cromwells and Kalabar are making nice today to meet some fans. This is the first time we’ve all been together since we filmed Halloweentown 20 yrs ago!” She was joined in the photo by Judith Hoag, Robin Thomas Grossman, J. Paul Zimmerman, and Emily Roeske.

While this wasn’t the first time members of the cast reunited, Brown noted that it was the largest reunion of the core cast.

Sadly, Debbie Reynolds passed away in 2016, with her absence clearly being felt by the stars. Brown had previously shared, “We wanted to do a special tribute to her and her role as Grandma Aggie and have a small monument set up there for her, so we’re going to do that this year during the lighting ceremony.”

The film focused on a family who was never allowed to celebrate Halloween, with the kids never understanding why they couldn’t enjoy the same activities as all of their friends. When grandmother Aggie (Reynolds) shows up for an annual visit, she alerts the children to the fact that she’s a witch and whisks them away to the magical Halloweentown, which is home to all manner of majestic beings.

Subsequent sequels featured members of the original cast, with the final installment being 2006’s Return to Halloweentown. The reunion took place in St. Helens, Oregon where the movie was filmed, which has an annual Spirit of Halloweentown festival.

Halloweentown was a Disney Channel Original Movie, which fans of a certain age considered pivotal facets of their childhood. Long before streaming services existed, the cable channel was often a go-to source of family-friendly entertainment. In conjunction with the theatrically-released Hocus Pocus years earlier, Halloweentown helped capture not just a specific decade, but also the transition from enjoying more innocent spooky movies to the potential embrace of R-rated fare for the holiday.

