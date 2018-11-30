‘Happy Death Day 2U’ Trailer Lands Online

The first trailer for Happy Death Day 2U debuted when the new Halloween hit theaters, building anticipation for the upcoming sequel. The official trailer has now landed online, allowing fans to view it to their hearts’ content before it lands in theaters on February 14, 2019. Check out the trailer above.

Jessica Rothe leads the returning cast of Happy Death Day 2U, the follow-up to Blumhouse’s (Split, Get Out, The Purge series) surprise 2017 smash hit of riveting, repeating twists and comic turns. This time, our hero Tree Gelbman (Rothe) discovers that dying over and over was surprisingly easier than the dangers that lie ahead.

In the first film, Tree Gelbman is a blissfully self-centered collegian who wakes up on her birthday in the bed of a student named Carter (Israel Broussard). As the morning goes on, Tree gets the eerie feeling that she’s experienced the events of this day before. When a masked killer suddenly takes her life in a brutal attack, she once again magically wakes up in Carter’s dorm room unharmed. Now, the frightened young woman must relive the same day over and over until she figures out who murdered her.

The inventive storyline and its blend of humor with horror led the film to become one of the standout horror films of the year. The relatively tame PG-13 rating allowed the narrative to lean into the high-concept premise rather than spilling buckets of blood while also managing to deliver a handful of solid scares.

The original film hit theaters last October and earned $26 million in its opening weekend. The film went on to earn $55.7 million domestically and $122.7 million worldwide.

When speaking with Collider earlier this year, Rothe teased details about what fans could expect from the sequel.

“The sequel, the way [director Christopher Landon] described it to me, elevates the movie from being a horror movie – and I wouldn’t even say it’s just a horror movie because it’s a horror, comedy, rom-com drama – into a Back to the Future type of genre film where the sequel joins us right from where we left off, it explains a lot of things in the first one that didn’t get explained, and it elevates everything,” Rothe revealed.

She continued, “I was really pleased to know that we weren’t just gonna be pushing all the buttons that people loved the first time, over and over again, ’cause I think that gets old.”

Fans can check out Happy Death Day 2U in theaters on February 14, 2019.

Fans can check out Happy Death Day 2U in theaters on February 14, 2019.