Hell House LLC Helmer Teases Future of Franchise

More films may be on the way for fans of the Hell House franchise.

The development of Shudder's Hell House franchise has largely been one film at a time, with no bible or overarching, MCU-like plan established for the series at its onset. Though the property is now about to release its fourth film, series helmer Stephen Cognetti tells us he tackles one film in its entirety before deciding where to go next.

"No, I don't think that far ahead. I write movie-to-movie," Cognetti tells ComicBook.com "I shot a film in 2021 that has not come out yet, which is just a good old fashioned haunted house story. That has been in post-production for two years, and in that time waiting for that film to get completed, I brought back the Hell House idea and wrote Hell House LLC: The Carmichael Manor."

The Carmichael Manor serves as complementary story to the main trilogy, helping expand the lore of the Abaddon Hotel and the wider Hell House Universe.

"I wrote this story based on just wanting to explore a little bit what might've happened in the hotel back in the eighties, but only introducing those ideas a little bit," the filmmaker adds. That said, there are already ideas brewing for a fifth film in the series, which will be teased in a now-confirmed post-credits scene at the end of Hell House LLC: The Carmichael Manor.

"If I do another Hell House film, I know where I want to go and I kind of tease that at the end of the credits," Cognetti concludes. "I just don't know if that's what's going to be next. It could be something Hell House, or it could be something completely separate. I don't know yet."

The original Hell House LLC trilogy is now streaming on Shudder. Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor hits the service on October 30th.

