Hellboy: The Crooked Man Photo Reveals Best Look Yet at Jack Kesy

Another trailer for Hellboy: The Crooked Man is on the way soon, and fans are getting another look at Hellboy and his Right Hand of Doom because of it. Tuesday, eagle-eyed fans noticed IMDb Vietnam was advertising the release of a new trailer on August 30th. In the ads teasing the trailer, Kesy’s eponymous half-demon can be seen prominently in two big pictures.

One of the adverts includes a handful of stills from the movie, teasing just how dark and grim of a tone it’s going to carry as compared to the previous two stabs at creating a Hellboy live-action franchise.

Some Vietnamese Hellboy the Crooked Man promos confirming the current IMDB Vietnam premier date!



I love the second one, we get a good look at the full top prosthetic, I really hope we get some Hellboy figures of Jack as big red pic.twitter.com/U2J2fTNLs7 — HellboyNews (@HellboyNews) August 20, 2024

Hellboy creator Mike Mignola has previously said Hellboy: The Crooked Man is the most comic-accurate take on the character yet, embracing the horrific Americana vibes of the source material.

“[My favorite thing was] to see how close it is to the comics. There are several shots in there that are panels from the comics and your fear is always, especially when you say it’s gotta be my favorite story, that it’s going to lose something,” Mignola told Screen Rant at San Diego Comic-Con. “But all my favorite moments from the comic are in there. I mean, you’re holding your breath as you’re watching this. I actually got to watch, I didn’t go on set, but I saw dailies, and you’re just going, ‘I can’t believe this! Oh my God, you got it in there and is it going to stay in there when they cut the movie?’”

“Because there is a particular moment in the church that I loved so much. I thought, ‘Are they going to add special effects to that?” It’s just a quiet little moment. It could easily get cut, but it stayed all the way through,” Mignola added. “”Not that I didn’t like the other movies or love bits and pieces from the other movies, but it was just… I was so grateful to see somebody that really did want to put [them in there], because at some point everybody says, ‘Oh yeah, we’re going to put your comic on screen,’ But this is the time that it happened.”

Hellboy: The Crooked Man stars Jack Kesy in the titular role. Jefferson White, Adeline Rudolph, Joseph Marcell, Leah McNamara, Hannah Margetson, and Martin Bassindale will also star. Hellboy: The Crooked Man is produced by Millennium Films, and is set to be released by Ketchup Entertainment. Bryan Taylor, Mignola, and Christopher Golden co-wrote the script.

Hellboy: The Crooked Man is set for release later this year.