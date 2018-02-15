‘Hellfest’ Sets Lead Female Cast

CBS Films has set its lead female cast for the upcoming Hellfest movie.

According to a report from Deadline, the Gregory Plotkin-directed and Gale Anne Hurd-produced film about a masked serial killer who infiltrates a horror-themed amusement park at Halloween, turning it to his own personal murder ground has cast Amy Forsyth (Channel Zero: No-End House), Reign Edwards (MacGyver), and Bex Taylor-Klaus (Scream and Arrow) as the film’s three heroines who, upon discovering the serial killer try to stop his killing spree before he can massacre the theme park’s patrons.

Plotkin, who directed Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension and worked as editor on Get Out and Happy Death Day expressed that the women cast in the film are precisely the heroes he wanted for Hellfest.

“We are going to take audiences on a wild and terrifying ride, and Amy, Reign, and Bex are exactly the talented energetic heroes we have been looking for to face off against our killer,” Plotkin said.

The Walking Dead‘s Jennifer Chambers Lynch had previously been set to direct the film, which would have seen her re-team with Hurd who is an executive producer on AMC’s zombie series as well as on Aliens, but it was announced that Plotkin would be taking the helm instead in April of last year.

Hellfest is currently set to open on October 12 which will place in an active time for horror films at the box office. The Goosebumps sequel is expected on October 12 as well while the rebooted Halloween is slated to hit theaters October 19 and Overlord, the fourth installment of the Cloverfield franchise, will open a week after that on October 26.