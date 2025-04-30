When Will the Dexter: Resurrection Trailer Release?

Dexter: Resurrection is approaching really quickly, but when will we get the first trailer? Dexter is one of the biggest television franchises out there and is easily Showtime’s biggest money maker. Each iteration of the series seems to set big records for the network and all of that will likely be blown out of the water with the upcoming sequel series Dexter: Resurrection. It’s the first Dexter show starring Michael C. Hall as the titular character following the show’s massive resurgence last year on streaming. Of course, Hall returned to narrate the prequel series Dexter: Original Sin, but there’s nothing quite like actually seeing him in the flesh.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dexter: Resurrection was announced last summer to the complete surprise of fans and even more so, fans were delighted to learn it was releasing as soon as 2025. However, details were scarce at the time besides the fact that it would take place after Dexter: New Blood and be a continuation, not a spin-off or anything. So yes, Dexter Morgan is alive and he’s back to his old habits. This time, Dexter will be looking to reconnect with his son in New York City after their climactic encounter that ended with Harrison shooting Dexter in the chest. There will be new foes, old friends possibly turning into enemies, and much more to make this yet another dramatic saga.

The Dexter: Resurrection Trailer May Release in May

dexter: resurrection

We recently found out that Dexter: Resurrection will premiere on July 11th with a two-episode premiere. That means the show is only about two months away from releasing. We’ve gotten some photos from the show, but there hasn’t been any footage released. However, that may soon change. Many are wondering when the Dexter: Resurrection trailer will release and we may have an answer. It was recently confirmed that CCXP Mexico, a Comic-Con like event, will have a panel for Dexter: Resurrection. Michael C. Hall, David Zayas, showrunner Clyde Phillips, and writer/producer Scott Reynolds will all be in attendance to share exclusive news on the project.

In a video promoting the event, Hall promised “sneak peeks” at Dexter: Resurrection, suggesting that we will get the first footage for the show there. Their panel will be on May 31st, so it seems likely that the first Dexter: Resurrection trailer will hit the internet around then. Whether or not we’ll get any other kind of footage, such an extended scene from the show or anything like that remains to be seen. Either way, it won’t be long before we get our first look at the new show.

Dexter: Resurrection is expected to run for multiple seasons, as Michael C. Hall has stated he intends to keep playing the character for the foreseeable future and sees this show as a “new beginning” for the series. Given the walls seem to be closing in on Dexter, it will be interesting to see how they keep him not only alive, but out of prison.