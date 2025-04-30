American Horror Story’s Patti LuPone Shuts Down Potential Return to Horror Series in a Hilarious Way

Legendary Broadway performer Patti LuPone is pumping the brakes on any speculation that she will return to the hit anthology series American Horror Story. Dupone has kept busy since her appearances in American Horror Story: Coven and American Horror Story: NYC, playing the role of coven witch Lilia Calderu in Marvel’s Agatha All Along. However, fans continue to remember LuPone from her time collaborating with American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy. The FX horror anthology boasts an impressive cast list across its various iterations, but LuPone doesn’t believe she’ll be back for any more American Horror Story appearances.

Speaking with Gold Derby, Patti LuPone was asked if there was any possibility of a return to American Horror Story in the future. “Would you want to go back to American Horror Story? Ryan Murphy said he wants to bring the group back together for season 13.” Lupone was asked.

She responded, “What group is that, though?” The interviewer suggested, “I imagine the really, really cool people, and you would be one of them.” Lupone pondered that question for a moment, leaned back in her chair and replied, “Yeah, I don’t think so. I think he was probably talking about the guys.”

Patti LuPone portrayed Joan Ramsey in four episodes of the Coven season of American Horror Story in 2013. Joan Ramsey was a very religious character, and was the mother of Alexander Dreymon’s Luke Ramsey. LuPone later returned to play a different character, cabaret performer Kathy Pizazz, in 2022’s NYC season. In between those stints, she collaborated with Ryan Murphy on Pose in 2019 and Hollywood in 2020. Before that, she played herself in a 2011 episode of Glee, another Murphy presentation.

LuPone credited her stint at Kathhy Pizazz for preparing her for her Agatha All Along role of Lilia Calderu. “In this particular case, the universe was unfolding for me,” she said. “I had just finished shooting season 11 of American Horror Story, where my character started out as a bathhouse singer with these fabulous helmets on, and ended up reading tarot cards with Joe Mantello. So when [I heard] that I would be a Sicilian witch and that my trial would be a tarot card reading…”

“I’ve always thought I had a witch ability,” she continued. “I have precognizance. All of us have something that is of the Earth and extra normal. We just don’t recognize it. I’ve always recognized this precognizance. So I’ve felt that I was kind of a Sicilian witch.”

The cast of Agatha All Along rained praise down on three-time Tony Award-winner Patti LuPone during an interview with ComicBook. They said working with LuPone was a fantastic experience, and that she was very supportive.

“Oh my God, yes. Horribly intimidating. But then she was so warm and kind,” Ali Ahn told ComicBook, adding “Very egoless.

Sasheer Zamata had similar sentiments, saying that LuPone was very supportive and that working with her was “very fun.”

“It was very fun. Actually, our sound blends together really well, and I think everyone’s going to be like, ‘they’re not Patti LuPone for sure but…” Zamata said.

“But the day that Patti LuPone gives you a compliment on your singing voice,” Ahn said, with Zamata adding “It feels pretty good.”

“It’s like, ‘I’m done now. I can retire. I’m good.’” Ahn added.

Joe Locke, who plays Teen/the Young Avenger Wiccan, said that working with LuPone was a “dream come true”.

I mean, a dream come true. Patti’s someone I’ve loved for my who life,” Locke said.

Would you like to see Patti LuPone make a comeback on American Horror Story? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!