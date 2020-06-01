Hellraiser Star Doug Bradley Has Been Reading Frankenstein for Fans on His YouTube Channel

Many celebrities have spent their time in quarantine by creating unique video content for fans and viewers to enjoy online for free. Josh Gad has created the Reunited Apart series, bringing together the cast and creatives behind favorite 80s movies, and John Krasinski created the Some Good News channel, which became so popular it was recently acquired by ViacomCBS. On a slightly smaller scale, but still equally as amusing, Hellraiser star Doug Bradley has created his own YouTube account with the intention of speaking to fans but also reading books out loud for all to enjoy.

"One thing I do know that I'm going to do and it's where I'm going to start is reading," Bradley said. "It's something I've always done. I learned to read at a very early age, and I was a pretty fluent reader when I was young, and from as soon as I was able to read, I read aloud. It always seemed to me to be the sensible thing to do, because it always seemed to me that the words wanted to be spoken, they wanted to be heard, and the voice inside my head that was saying the words to me as I went along, didn't quite seem enough. So I always read aloud."

The first book Bradley will be reading is none other than Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, with Bradley noting that he believes the novel is "one of the most-well known, least-read stories in the world"

"Everybody knows the story of Frankenstein, don't they? Or everybody thinks they do," Bradley said. "Maybe they know the story as per the original Universal movie version, maybe you know the version as per Hammer's remake of it, or many of the television remakes of it...But none of these actually captured directly the flavor of Mary Shelley's original novel."

He added, "I think it's worth doing this also because it's a remarkable story of how an 18-year-old girl, in the shadow of two such literary titans as Percy b Shelley and Lord Byron, very much the rock stars of their day, came to conceive of this tale, which as well as being shocking for its time is credited with having launched both the horror genre and the science fiction genre."

You can watch the first part of Bradley's reading of the novel in the player above and look for further readings from Pinhead himself in the near future.

(H/T Bloody Disgusting)

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.