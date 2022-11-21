Fan-Favorite Netflix Horror Series Returns to Streaming After Surprise Removal

One of Netflix's earliest originals, Hemlock Grove, was removed from the streaming platform entirely last month, with Deadline confirming today that FilmRise has struck a deal to bring the project back to their streaming platforms. The removal came as a major surprise to audiences, given that it marked one of Netflix's first forays into original genre storytelling nearly a decade ago, and because subscribers have often assumed Netflix originals would stay on the service indefinitely. The FilmRise deal also included securing rights for the TV series Hannibal, which came from Bryan Fuller and reimagined the deadly legacy of Hannibal Lecter.

"These beloved horror series are welcome additions to FilmRise,"Max Einhorn, SVP of Acquisitions & Co-Productions for FilmRise, shared in a statement. "Bryan Fuller's Hannibal was a creative achievement for network TV when it launched on NBC, as was Hemlock Grove as one of Netflix's early original series. We are excited to be among the first truly free streaming destinations to offer these shows."

Nicolas Atlan, President, Gaumont USA added, "We are excited to be working with FilmRise on the distribution of two of our most popular series. Their network's audience reach has grown exponentially over the years, and we are happy that we can offer, through this deal, the opportunity for old and new fans to watch these series."

Netflix describes Hemlock Grove, "From executive producer Eli Roth and based on Brian McGreevy's novel of the same name, Hemlock Grove is a riveting one-hour murder mystery that revolves around the residents of a former Pennsylvania steel town. When 17-year-old Brooke Bluebell is brutally murdered, any of Hemlock's peculiar inhabitants -- or killer creatures -- could be suspects. Through the investigation, the town's seamier side is exposed, revealing nothing is what it seems. Beautiful, terrifying, and graphic, Hemlock Grove is unlike anything else in its genre."

The series starred Famke Janssen, Bill Skarsgard, Landon Liboiron, Kaniehtiio Horn, and Joel de la Fuente.

Hannibal is described, "One of the most fascinating literary characters comes to life on television for the first time: psychiatrist-turned-serial-killer, Dr. Hannibal Lecter. In this drama from Bryan Fuller (Pushing Daisies, Heroes), based on the characters from Thomas Harris' classic novels, we see where this incredible story began."

The series starred Hugh Dancy, Mads Mikkelsen, Laurence Fishburne, Aaron Abrams, and Caroline Dhavernas.

Stay tuned for updates on the future of Hemlock Grove and Hannibal.

