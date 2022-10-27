Original Hocus Pocus Stars Share Their Thoughts on Sequel

The highly anticipated sequel Hocus Pocus 2 debuted on Disney+ last month and fans around the world have been able to dive into the adventure, with stars of the original Hocus Pocus Omri Katz, Vinessa Shaw, and Jason Marsden also eventually checking out the experience. With the new film pivoting away from the events of the original almost entirely, some fans were hoping to see characters from the 1993 film incorporated more heavily, with the stars themselves largely being supportive of the sequel, yet admitted that they weren't entirely impressed with the outing. Hocus Pocus 2 is now streaming on Disney+.

Shaw was the most supportive of the new film, sharing with Entertainment Weekly, "I saw it, and I felt everyone salivating over those ladies again. It satiated my wanting to see them, and I love the new actors that are involved. I especially thought the backstory girls playing the witches as children were hilarious. I enjoyed it. It was fun."

Katz, however, noted that he attempted to watch the film late at night after an event and it failed to keep him awake, though ultimately came around on it.

"I remember we were at a convention the weekend it came out. As I was going to sleep, I was like, I'll watch it," the actor confessed. "I think I got about 30 minutes in, and I found some joy in the beginning with the origin part, and then something about it, I just wasn't feeling it. Anyway, I fell asleep, and when I got back to L.A., I watched the rest of it, and then I started to actually enjoy it, and I saw the fun in it. I think it would've been more fun if we were involved, but it was still very enjoyable."

While the new film featured the return of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters, it also saw the addition of some exciting cast members, with Marsden noting how he felt one new addition deserved much more screen time.

"I thought it was fun, but severe under-use of Hannah Waddingham. She was outstanding; I was hoping to see lots more of her," Marsden pointed out. Waddingham only appeared in the film's opening scenes as the witch who introduced the Sanderson sisters to magic, though the final shot of the film did feature a bird flying overhead that was connected to Waddingham, teasing that the figure could return.

