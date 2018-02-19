Doug Jones “Would Love” to Be Involved in ‘Hocus Pocus’ Sequel

In the 25 years since it was released, Hocus Pocus has become a go-to Halloween tradition that families are embracing, with the rise in popularity resulting in talks of both a remake and a sequel. While he might not have played one of the main characters, Doug Jones, who played the zombified Billy Butcherson, would happily take part in a continuation of the story.

“There was talk about doing a ’20 years later’ sequel that I would have been involved with,” Jones shared with Digital Spy. “I was actually approached and asked about that. I would love to reprise Billy Butcherson.”

In the original film, a group of kids inadvertently ignites the Black Flame Candle, bringing the Sanderson Sisters back to life to wreak havoc in Salem, Massachusetts. To help carry out their nefarious plans, one sister resurrects Billy, a former boyfriend.

A TV movie is reportedly in the works, yet details are unclear of the direction the revisit will take. If it were up to Jones, a continuation of the original film would be much more interesting.

“It’s not off the table,” Jones noted of the potential for a sequel. “The news article that I read about this TV movie sounds like… I’m not sure if it’s a reboot or if it is that ’20 years later’ sequel. It was grey about what the storyline was. So I’m just going to keep my knees bent and be ready in case they call.”

Currently starring in the Oscar-nominated The Shape of Water, Jones appears to still admire the film, but never would have predicted its popularity.

“It only grows in popularity every year,” Jones confessed. “I did not see that coming, that 24 years later it would be more popular now than it’s ever been! That’s crazy for a movie to do!”

As fans wait patiently for official details about any follow-up, hopefully the sequel novel, Hocus Pocus and the All-New Sequel, will tide them over.

In the book, “Twenty-five years later, Max and Allison’s seventeen-year-old daughter, Poppy, finds herself face-to-face with the Sanderson sisters in all their sinister glory. When Halloween celebrations don’t quite go as planned, it’s a race against time as Poppy and her friends fight to save her family and all of Salem from the witches’ latest death-defying scheme.”

Hocus Pocus and the All-New Sequel will be available on July 10. You can pre-order it here.

