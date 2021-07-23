Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Trailer Released

✖

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania's new trailer is here. After teasing it last week, Sony Pictures released the fourth Hotel Transylvania movie's trailer on Monday. Todd Durham created the Hotel Transylvania franchise. Genndy Tartakovsky (Samurai Jack, Star Wars: Clone Wars, Primal) directed the first three movies in the series -- Hotel Transylvania in 2021, Hotel Transylvania 2 in 2015, and Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation in 2018. Adam Sandler (Happy Gilmore, Uncut Gems) led the voice cast as Dracula. For the fourth and, according to the studio, the final installment of the series, Tartakovsky will write while Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon take over directing duties. Brian Hull will provide Dracula's voice.

Drymon is known for working on SpongeBob SquarePants. Kluska directed multiple installments of the DC Super Hero Girls franchise and the Hotel Transylvania spinoff short film Monster Pets. Hull previously voiced Dracula in that short film.

The Hotel Transylvania series follows the lives of famous monsters who live in the titular hotel, designed to be a place where monsters can unwind away from humans' prying and often prejudiced eyes. The characters are loosely based on the iconic monsters from Universal's monster movies.

The rest of the film's voice cast includes Selena Gomez as Dracula's daughter Mavis and Andy Samberg as Mavis's husband, Johnny. Filling out the cast are Kathryn Hahn as Dracula's wife Ericka Van Helsing, Steve Buscemi as Wayne the werewolf, David Spade as the invisible man, Keegan-Michael Key as the mummy Murray, Asher Blinkoff as Mavis and Johnny's dhampir son Dennis, Brad Abrell as Frank, Fran Drescher as Frank's wife Eunice, Jim Gaffigan as Professor Abraham Van Helsing, and Molly Shannon as Wanda, another werewolf and Wayne's wife.

The first Hotel Transylvania movie opened to solid reviews and earned $358 million at the global box office. While the sequel's review scores sunk, their box office total's soared. Despite a rotten score on Rotten Tomatoes, Hotel Transylvania 2 was released in 2015 grossed $475 million during its run in theaters. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation had an even lower Rotten Tomatoes score but earned $528 million worldwide.

What do you think of the new Hotel Transylvania: Transformania trailer? Are you looking forward to seeing the animated movie in theaters? Let us know what you think and how you feel about the trailer and the movie in the comments section.

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania opens in theaters on July 23rd.