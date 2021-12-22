Hotel Transylvania 4 Release Date Moved Up by Sony

✖

All good things must eventually come to an end; that includes Hotel Transylvania. This summer, Sony Pictures Animation and Columbia Pictures will be releasing the fourth film in the Hotel Transylvania franchise, and the studios have confirmed that this installment will be the last in the series. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania was supposed to hit theaters on August 6th, but Sony is actually moving the release date up a little bit, which is always a good sign. The film will now arrive on July 23rd of this year.

Sony announced the new release date for the film on Friday, along with its official title. Sadly, there won't be any more Hotel Transylvania movies hitting theaters after Transformania. That said, given that this is the end of the series, Transformania will likely be big ordeal.

Franchise creator, writer, and director Genndy Taartakovsky will be returning to pen the script and executive produce Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, though he won't be in the director's chair this time around. Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon will be helming the film, with the screenplay from Tartakovsky.

Series star Selena Gomez has bee confirmed to return for Transformania, and she will take on the additional responsibility of executive producing alongside Tartakovsky and Michelle Murdocca. Alice Dewey Goldstone is set to produce.

The first Hotel Transylvania movie debuted in 2012 to fairly positive reviews and earned more than $358 million at the global box office. As the franchise continued, the reviews got worse, but the box office totals soared.

Hotel Transylvania 2 was released in 2015 and has just a 55-percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, but the film grossed nearly $475 million throughout its run in theaters. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation continued the trend last year. Though it only scored a 44-percent with RT critics, it was a hit a hit with global audiences, earning more than $528 million. With that kind of growth, it should come as no surprise that Sony chose to continue the franchise.

To this day, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation remains the biggest financial success for Sony Pictures Animation.

