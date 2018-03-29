‘The Human Centipede’ Director Teases Graphic Novel Debuting Soon

After the release of three films, The Human Centipede is transitioning to an all-new medium, with director Tom Six sharing a photo on Twitter of the upcoming graphic novel adaptation of the first film.

We don’t have the right deal with a distributor yet but the graphic novel of the first Human Centipede is fucking ready for world domination! pic.twitter.com/fHqlh963AO — Tom Six (@tom_six) March 27, 2018

The director shared a photo of the book, while adding, “We don’t have the right deal with a distributor yet but the graphic novel of the first Human Centipede is f-cking ready for world domination!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The series of films isn’t necessarily the most highly-regarded in modern cinema, but it’s hard to deny the impact the series has had on the horror genre and the world of pop culture in general.

The first film, The Human Centipede (First Sequence), premiered in 2009, with many audiences checking out the film due to their morbid curiosity. As evidenced by the film’s trailer, the plot surrounded a sadistic doctor who would kidnap victims and perform rudimentary surgery on them. The doctor subjects three victims to being sewn together by connecting their gastric systems in a horrific experiment.

The 2011 sequel The Human Centipede 2 (Full Sequence) depicted a man who had watched the original film and was inspired to carry out an experiment on his own. Far from being a surgeon, he utilized staples and other readily-accessible materials in hopes of attaching 12 people together in a gross manner.

Taking the terror to all-new heights in 2015’s The Human Centipede 3 (Final Sequence), the series got even more self-referential, with director Six appearing as himself while a sadistic warden attempts to turn an entire prison ward into a massive creature, claiming it would be the ultimate deterrent to anyone thinking of committing a crime.

Films like Hostel and the Saw series helped usher in a new wave of horror films in the 2000s that were often referred to as “torture porn,” as they emphasized brutal acts of violence created through practical effects, emphasizing disgusting visuals over any sense of dread. Alongside the premiere of Human Centipede came the rise of the Paranormal Activity franchise, signifying a shift in the desire of horror fans around the world.

Stay tuned for details on the release of The Human Centipede graphic novel.

Do you think the story will succeed in a new medium? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T Twitter, tom_six]