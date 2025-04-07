I Know What You Did Last Summer Gets a Steelbook 4K Blu-ray Edition

Apologies if you purchased the 1997 horror film I Know What You Did Last Summer when it debuted on 4K Blu-ray in 2022 for the 25th anniversary of the film. As it turns out, Steelbook Blu-rays sell really well and the film is getting a reboot this July. Put those two things together and you get a Steelbook edition of the original film that’s now available to pre-order here on Amazon with a release date set for June 24th. Note that the price will likely come down between now and then, and pre-order customers will automatically get the lowest price offered. It should also be available here at Walmart in the coming days. The standard 4K Blu-ray is also available here on Amazon. Details on special features can be found below.

DISC ONE – 4K BLU-RAY

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK + 5.1

+ 5.1 6 Deleted Scenes + Alternate Ending

My Own Summer: An Interview with Director Jim Gillespie

He Knows What You Did: An Interview with Muse Watson

DISC TWO – BLU-RAY

Feature presented in High Definition

Dolby TrueHD 5.1 audio

Filmmakers’ Commentary

Director’s Short Film: “Joyride” with Optional Commentary

“Now I Know What You Did Last Summer” Featurette

Music Video: “Hush” Performed by Kula Shaker

Theatrical Trailer

Synopsis: “Jennifer Love Hewitt and Sarah Michelle Gellar star with Freddie Prinze, Jr., Ryan Phillippe and Johnny Galecki in this terrifying tale of teenage suspense. After an accident on a winding road, four teens make the fatal mistake of dumping their victim’s body into the sea. Exactly one year later, the four friends’ deadly secret resurfaces as they’re stalked by a hook-handed figure looking for more than just an apology…”

The upcoming reboot follows the basic premise of the original, and exists within the same universe, though it ignores the sequels and the short-lived TV series. It involves five friends who inadvertently cause a fatal car accident and conspire to cover it up. However someone, uh…knows what they did last summer, and seeks bloody revenge a year later. In the midst of this chaos they discover that similar violent events have occurred before in their town of Southport, so they seek out the survivors of the “Southport Massacre” from the original 1997 movie, Julie James (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and Ray Bronson (Freddie Prinze Jr.), for help.

The I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot is slated for release on July 18, 2025.