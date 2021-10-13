I Know What You Did Last Summer’s Madison Iseman on Pulling Double Duty for Amazon Adaptation

Nearly 50 years have passed since Lois Duncan’s I Know What You Did Last Summer novel hit shelves, and more than 20 years have passed since that novel was adapted for the big screen. Understandably, when it came to bringing the concept to life for an all-new TV series through Amazon Studios, showrunner Sara Goodman couldn’t just replicate what audiences had previously seen, with one of the updates to the new approach seeing actor Madison Iseman portray a set of twins for the narrative. This added a number of new layers to Iseman’s performance, an opportunity she was happy to embrace. I Know What You Did Last Summer premieres on Amazon Prime Video on October 15th.

“As far as making these characters separate and who they were, that’s my fun part; that’s what I love to do. But the technical side of it was so much, but it went so smoothly,” Iseman recalled of the experience to ComicBook.com. “We had great directors. My acting double was fantastic and all of those elements help so much when it comes to playing twins.”

She continued, “But it’s time-consuming, you don’t realize it. A scene that would normally take half a day takes all day, because you have to do a whole switch-around and change. I think there are even some times when both of us were in a scene together with another character. Sometimes [co-star Ezekiel Goodman] would love for me to play both, so I would literally be behind the camera, turning my back, changing. I’m like, ‘What are we doing? This is so silly.’ Very technical and time-consuming, but it’s every actor’s dream, bucket-list role.”

The series is described, “One year after the fatal car accident that haunted their graduation night, a group of teenagers find themselves bound together by a dark secret and stalked by a brutal killer. As they try to piece together who’s after them, they reveal the dark side of their seemingly perfect town-and themselves. Everyone is hiding something, and uncovering the wrong secret could be deadly.”

Having previously starred in horror projects like Annabelle Comes Home and Nocturne, Iseman went on to detail what draws her to horror stories.

“For me, I think it’s always been the fact that there are no rules. You can really make your own world,” the actor said of her appeal to horror. “Everything can be yours, if you want it to. And so, at least as an actor and from that standpoint, that’s always given me the freedom to just … We create and do whatever we want, and that’s always why I’ve been attracted to it. I just think it’s the most fun to watch, if I’m being completely honest.”

