I Know What You Did Last Summer Showrunner Weighs in on Possible Season 2

The first season of the new adaptation of I Know What You Did Last Summer has yet to officially debut, but showrunner Sara Goodman admits that she already has some ideas in mind for what a follow-up season could potentially explore. Like a number of other horror series out there, one approach to a second season would be to completely reinvent the concept with an entirely new cast, while other projects find ways to extend the core narrative in frightening ways, with fans having to wait and see who could survive this debut season before knowing what a Season 2 could focus on. I Know What You Did Last Summer premieres on Amazon Prime Video on October 15th.

“There’s a couple of different versions that could be Season 2, for sure. And yes, it can certainly be reinvented. Maybe if there’s characters alive, maybe if there’s not,” Goodman confirmed with ComicBook.com.

The series is described, “One year after the fatal car accident that haunted their graduation night, a group of teenagers find themselves bound together by a dark secret and stalked by a brutal killer. As they try to piece together who’s after them, they reveal the dark side of their seemingly perfect town-and themselves. Everyone is hiding something, and uncovering the wrong secret could be deadly.”

The original novel from author Lois Duncan hit shelves back in 1973, but it was a movie adaptation in 1997 that really catapulted the concept into mainstream recognition. With that film coming on the heels of 1996’s Scream, which entirely reinvigorated the subgenre of teen-themed slashers, another component of its success was its cast of up-and-coming talent. Goodman also noted that, while this debut season won’t feature any appearances from the original movie cast, she could see opportunities in Season 2 to honor that film series.

“There are Easter eggs to the movie and there’s definitely an opening for a cameo in Season 2, but I think it was very important to really define this world first and really make sure that everyone understood that these were different characters in a different time, in a different world, so that they didn’t get conflated and so that people aren’t disappointed then, too,” the showrunner confirmed.

I Know What You Did Last Summer premieres on Amazon Prime Video on October 15th.

