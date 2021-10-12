I Know What You Did Last Summer Showrunner Addresses Lack of Movie Actor Cameos

The 1973 book I Know What You Did Last Summer was adapted into a feature film in 1997, starring an impressive cast of young stars, which included Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Ryan Phillippe. The original novel is once again being brought to life, this time for an all-new TV series for Amazon Prime Video, but audiences shouldn’t expect to see any members of the original cast dropping by the new series, though there are still a number of nods to that movie series sprinkled throughout the narrative. I Know What You Did Last Summer debuts on Amazon Prime Video on October 15th.

“There are Easter eggs to the movie and there’s definitely an opening for a cameo in Season 2, but I think it was very important to really define this world first and really make sure that everyone understood that these were different characters in a different time, in a different world, so that they didn’t get conflated and so that people aren’t disappointed then, too,” showrunner Sara Goodman shared with ComicBook.com.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The series is described, “One year after the fatal car accident that haunted their graduation night, a group of teenagers find themselves bound together by a dark secret and stalked by a brutal killer. As they try to piece together who’s after them, they reveal the dark side of their seemingly perfect town-and themselves. Everyone is hiding something, and uncovering the wrong secret could be deadly.”

As far as what that second season could potentially explore, Goodman noted, “There’s a couple of different versions that could be Season 2, for sure. And yes, it can certainly be reinvented. Maybe if there’s characters alive, maybe if there’s not.”

Luckily, at least one cast member has confirmed they’d be open for a cameo, with Phillippe previously having expressed his interest in the opportunity.

“I’d be open to doing a cameo in something like that. I love the project, and I love the fact that it’s held up over time and it still gets a new audience,” Phillippe confirmed to ComicBook.com. “Every couple of years, people are discovering it in different ways, and all of us original cast members are very much in support of this Amazon series.”

He added, “I’ve heard the new cast is really great, and I can’t wait to watch it. We’ve contributed a little bit from a publicity standpoint, to support the series. It does make you feel a little bit like a dinosaur, the fact that they’re remaking projects that you were in. It’s like, ‘God, how old am I?’ I heard, also, Amazon’s doing a Cruel Intentions series. So I guess they’re just going to go through my catalog and make shows on [my old movies]. It’s cool, man. It’s exciting. It means that you made something that mattered to people and that they still want to revisit, and that’s a compliment.”

I Know What You Did Last Summer debuts on Amazon Prime Video on October 15th.

Would you like to see the original stars drop by the series? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars.