I Know What You Did Last Summer Reboot Adds Riverdale and Outer Banks Stars

A new I Know What You Did Last Summer movie is on the way, with The Hollywood Reporter revealing that Camila Mendes (Riverdale), Madelyn Cline (Outer Banks), Tyriq Withers (Atlanta), Jonah Hauer-King (The Little Mermaid), and Tony Award-nominated Sarah Pidgeon are all in talks to join the project. Stars of the first two films Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. are both also reportedly in talks to join the project, though both actors have given updates in recent months expressing their interest while confirming their involvement isn’t a done deal. The new I Know What You Did Last Summer currently has a release date of July 18, 2025.

The original 1997 movie followed in the footsteps of 1996’s Scream, as it also enlisted a group of burgeoning young stars for a teen-oriented slasher, with both films being written by Kevin Williamson. In that sense, the upcoming I Know What You Did Last Summer will reportedly borrow a page from 2022’s Scream, in which legacy characters were mixed with all-new stars, as compared to the approach to Prime Video’s I Know What You Did Last Summer TV series, which reimagined the core concept.

The first movie is based on the 1973 Lois Duncan novel of the same name in which a group of friends accidentally hit someone while driving home from a party and, believing them to be dead, dispose of the body in the ocean. A year later, the friends start to receive ominous threats about their murder and subsequent cover-up, as an unidentified killer begins to eliminate them. Starring alongside Hewitt and Prinze in that original movie were Ryan Phillippe, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Johnny Galecki.

Hewitt and Prinze returned for the sequel I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, in which they were terrorized by a new figure for their actions in the previous film, while the third entry, I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, had no original stars and explored a supernatural route.

This new film is set to be directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson from a script she co-wrote with Sam Lansky, based on an initial draft by Leah McKendrick. One of the original producers, Neal Moritz, is also on board to produce.

