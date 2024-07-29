Original I Know What You Did Last Summer Star “Motivated” to Return for Reboot

An all-new I Know What You Did Last Summer is on the way, which is set to be a “legacyquel” that crafts a fresh story which brings back iconic components of its predecessors, and while original star Freddie Prinze Jr. is “motivated” to find a way to return to the franchise, it’s not officially a done deal. Previous updates from Prinze about the project were a bit more ambivalent about such a return, with this latest reaction being a bit more promising. The actor also pointed out how one factor is making sure that shooting schedules are aligned across the board.

“Nothing’s a lock until there’s ink on paper, until the contract’s signed, but I’m definitely talking to them,” revealed to Us Weekly. “And if we can make everything work — and I know they wanna make everything work, I know I wanna make everything work — then we’ll try and make it work. But we gotta make sure everyone’s schedules fit.”

He continued, “Everybody has to be happy with the script. I know Jen Robinson, the director [of the reboot], and I like Jen Robinson very much as a director and as a person. I think people like her are the future of this business. So there’s a lot of good things that make me want to do the movie.”

Keeping in the spirit of a legacyquel, the new film hopes to bring back some familiar faces, while newcomers Camila Mendes (Riverdale), Madelyn Cline (Outer Banks), Tyriq Withers (Atlanta), Jonah Hauer-King (The Little Mermaid), and Tony Award-nominated Sarah Pidgeon are all in talks to join the project.

“I’m motivated, I know they’re motivated. I know both sides are trying to make it work. And hopefully we do,” the actor confessed.

Back in May, Prinze’s costar Jennifer Love Hewitt shared a similar reaction about the project, expressing optimism but also trepidation.

“I’m Always Gonna Know What You Did That Summer is what I think it should be called. It’s in the cooker, let me just say that. It’s there,” Hewitt shared with Entertainment Tonight. “I’ve done a couple preliminary phone calls. I keep getting these messages from people, ‘We’re so excited!’ I’m like, ‘Okay! But the train is moving really fast and I haven’t gotten there yet.’ But it’s nice to know that people are excited at the possibility and honestly it is wild to even think about. If it truly comes together I don’t even know how I’m gonna feel except extremely overwhelmed and grateful.”

As far as her feelings about reviving Julie, Hewitt noted that she was “honestly terrified, because it’s 26 years later.” She added, “There’s power in being older, there’s power in having gone off and had three kids. There’s a sense of, I can do anything now. There’s the vulnerability that was Julie James in 1 and 2 that definitely doesn’t exist in this one, I don’t think. I don’t know, I’m just excited to show her grown up.”

The new I Know What You Did Last Summer is set to hit theaters on July 18, 2025.

