I Know What You Did Last Summer Showrunner on Crafting an All-New and Timely Narrative

While most horror fans might immediately think of the film adaptation from 1997, I Know What You Did Last Summer actually dates back to the novel of the same name from back in 1973 from author Lois Duncan. Understandably, adapting the material in the late ’90s meant bringing with it some major changes to the source material, so with showrunner Sara Goodman once again reviving the concept for the all-new I Know What You Did Last Summer TV series for Amazon Studios, it forced her to make some key changes to the overall concept to ensure a timely and relevant experience for this generation. I Know What You Did Last Summer premieres on Amazon Prime Video on October 15th.

“I think, thematically, that these young adults have this accident and do the wrong thing and what it does to them. Thematically, like that telltale heart, I think, was very important to me to honor and make sure was still there,” Goodman detailed to ComicBook.com of the consistencies to the previous narratives.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In regards to how she modified the source material, Goodman detailed, “Well, there was no social media in either of them. Let’s just start there. I mean, I think we live our lives so much more exposed than we ever have before. That didn’t even exist. We think we know everyone, but really, everyone has these personas that we see, and I think, in a weird way, everyone’s even more isolated than they were at that time. They have more secrets. They have more duality, and trying to figure out who you are in this time, I think, is a lot more complicated than it used to be.”

The series is described, “One year after the fatal car accident that haunted their graduation night, a group of teenagers find themselves bound together by a dark secret and stalked by a brutal killer. As they try to piece together who’s after them, they reveal the dark side of their seemingly perfect town-and themselves. Everyone is hiding something, and uncovering the wrong secret could be deadly.”

The series stars Madison Iseman (Jumanji: The Next Level), Brianne Tju (Light as a Feather), Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore (Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping), Sebastian Amoruso (Solve), Fiona Rene (Stumptown), Cassie Beck (Connecting), Brooke Bloom (Homecoming), Sonya Balmores (Marvel’s Inhumans), and Bill Heck (I’m Your Woman).

I Know What You Did Last Summer premieres on Amazon Prime Video on October 15th.

Are you looking forward to the new series? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars.