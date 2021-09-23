New I Know What You Did Last Summer TV Series Gets Full Trailer

Following the release of a recent teaser, Amazon Prime Video has unleashed a full trailer for their upcoming adaptation of the novel I Know What You Did Last Summer, which gives audiences an even better taste of the terror in store for them with the upcoming series. Much like the 1997 film adaptation of the novel, this new take on the concept features a cast of emerging stars, but with this being a series instead of a feature film, the mystery will be expanded and explored in all-new and unexpected ways. Check out the full trailer for I Know What You Did Last Summer below before the first four episodes premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 15th.

The concept is explained, “The YA series is described as a modern take on the hit 1997 horror film. In a town full of secrets, a group of teenagers is stalked by a mysterious killer a year after a fatal accident on their graduation night.”

The series stars Madison Iseman (Jumanji: The Next Level), Brianne Tju (Light as a Feather), Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore (Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping), Sebastian Amoruso (Solve), Fiona Rene (Stumptown), Cassie Beck (Connecting), Brooke Bloom (Homecoming), Sonya Balmores (Marvel’s Inhumans) and Bill Heck (I’m Your Woman).

Given the stars involved with the 1997 film, that teen-aged slasher still has a major presence among horror fans, with the showrunner of the new series Sara Goodman previously pointing out the ways in which the series honors the previous adaptation while also hinting at how the series will carve its own path.

“There will be blood … Also I’ve put little Easter eggs throughout the season for those die-hard fans,” Goodman shared during the series’ Comic-Con@Home panel this summer. “[But] you absolutely do not have to have seen the movie or anything else to be a fan of the show. We have eight episodes to explore these characters who are not just running from a stalker, they are also having relationships and having issues with their families, and they are dealing with their f-cking lives. There’s more than just the mystery of who’s after them. It’s very much a mystery of who they really are.”

She added, “The novel was of its time, and the movie was very much of its time, and I wanted to make a show that’s of this time. And so, no one is just a jock. No one is just a smart girl. No one is just a bitch. People are really layered, and everyone has different pieces of themselves they show to different people at different times. They’re much more diverse, and more complicated, and I think the cast is very much representative of those deeper, layered characters. And so is the story. Every episode has a different point of view of what happened that night, before the accident. Will make it much harder to figure out who’s after them.”

