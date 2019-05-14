Insidious Star Thinks Another Sequel Could Happen

The Insidious franchise kicked off in 2010 and quickly became one of director James Wan’s most successful endeavors, introducing audiences to a new take on the haunted house concept and earning itself three sequels. Wan also directed the sequel, while Leigh Whannell has written all chapters thus far. Another constant in the series has been actress Lin Shaye, reprising her role as Elise Rainier in each installment, attempting to investigate all the mysteries that “The Further” has to offer. The previous entry in the series, Insidious: The Last Key, earned the biggest box office of the entire series, with Shaye thinking it’s possible we’ll get another chapter somewhere down the line.

“I think there is another one, that they have a story for that and it is very different. The last one, for me to have realized the character’s past, present, and future of my character, was a gift,” Shaye admitted to Forbes. “I don’t know if there’s a script being written, but I think there will be another Insidious movie.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The franchise has jumped back and forth in time, so it’s possible that whatever story is potentially in store for the series, Elise might not be a key component. Shaye, however, thinks her character would return in some capacity, in addition to teasing that the narrative could be explored in a different format.

“If I’m in it, which I believe I would be, I’d probably be in the Further as my character is now a ghost,” the actress noted. “As far as a spin-off TV show? I don’t know about that. Nothing has been mentioned to me.”

While it sounds likely that Shaye would return for a follow-up film, we shouldn’t expect to see Last Key director Adam Robitel to return to the franchise.

“I’m focused mostly on trying to develop my own original stuff,” Robitel previously shared with ComicBook.com. “I had such a great time and it was a learning lesson to be working on Insidious as my second film, but I like doing original stuff. I think it was a nice stepping stone and I was so honored that James and Leigh had put my name in the hat and stuff but I think probably not. I’ll probably continue to forge my way.”

Stay tuned for details on the future of the Insidious franchise.

