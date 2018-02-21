‘Insidious: The Last Key’ Gets Alternate Ending and Eight Deleted Scenes on Blu-ray

Last month, the latest chapter in the Insidious series hit theaters to mixed reviews from both critics and fans, but the upcoming Blu-ray release could shed more light on “The Further,” as it brings along with it multiple deleted scenes and an alternate ending. Insidious: The Last Key lands on Digital HD March 20th and on Blu-ray and DVD April 3rd.

Per the press release: “Acclaimed horror producers James Wan (The Conjuring, Annabelle) and Oren Peli (Paranormal Activity franchise) return for the fourth installment from Blumhouse of the Insidious-franchise, along with fan-favorites Lin Shaye in her iconic role as Elise Rainier, and Leigh Whannell and Angus Sampson as the ghost-hunting duo Specs and Tucker. In Insidious: The Last Key, Elise must face her past to confront the most personal haunting of her career – in her childhood home. The film also stars Josh Stewart (Interstellar), Kirk Acevedo (Dawn of the Planet of the Apes), Caitlin Gerard (Magic Mike), Spencer Locke (Resident Evil franchise) and Academy Award® nominee Bruce Davison (Best Supporting Actor, Longtime Companion, 1989).”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Insidious: The Last Key comes packed with never-before-seen special features, including an alternate ending, more than 20 minutes of chilling additional scenes, a franchise recap and three all-new featurettes,” the release reads. “‘Becoming Elise’ delves into the mythology of Elise’s origin story and how this ‘sequel to the prequel’ fits into the Insidious-franchise. ‘Going into the Further’ examines what the Further represents to the cast and crew and how the production design in the film differs from the previous films. ‘Unlocking Keyface’ introduces fans to the newest iconic demon in the Insidious-franchise and explores the symbolism behind its creation.”

For collection completists, a four-pack of the entire franchise will also be available on April 3rd.

James Wan directed the original film in the series, having since gone on to direct films like The Conjuring, Furious 7, and Aquaman. The Last Key director Adam Robitel tried to tap into Wan’s filmmaking style for this new chapter.

“James Wan is like the Michael Jordan of supernatural horror, and I quickly realized, probably a week into it…Look. I did a ton of research,” Robitel shared with ComicBook.com. “I went back and watched movies that I know James was influenced by, whether it’s The Changeling or Burnt Offerings. You study the sort of grammar and execution of scares, but I quickly realized I can’t out-Wan the Wan. Like, nobody can out-Wan the Wan. I don’t think James can out-Wan himself, so I didn’t try to do that.”

Grab your copy of Insidious: The Last Key on April 3rd. You can pre-order it with a discount now.

[H/T Bloody Disgusting]

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.